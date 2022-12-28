ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture

Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in Ames

AMES, Iowa — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle bill. […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift

JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
JEWELL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024

Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years.  Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa Week: Who's running the show?

To many educators, the teacher shortage is not an outcome of the pandemic, but the result of years of build-up only exacerbated by the past couple of years. Brydie Criswell, the founder of The Good Earth Nature School, shares with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe the growing problems in public education that eventually pushed her to her limit.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

One Iowa Airport Not Exempt from Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations

Arguably no company is having as big of a disastrous end to 2022 as Southwest Airlines. More than 70% of post-Christmas flights being cancelled earlier this week has left thousands of travelers stranded in airports. Between the lasting impacts of winter storms and troubles acquiring the necessary flight crews to fly these planes, Southwest is in a great deal of hot water from the US Department of Transportation.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Retailers expected to follow Target to burgeoning Waukee

Over the past two years, the city of Waukee has added an average of five new residents a day, a review of data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. The Dallas County community, now with nearly 26,500 residents, is Iowa’s fastest-growing large city. The median age of its residents is 34; its median household income is $94,371.
WAUKEE, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Video of deadly police shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI has obtained a chilling video that captured the moment Des Moines police shot a teenager they say was armed with a gun. "It was scary for all the people around. And people were there. And I heard screaming and yelling. It was just crazy," a Des Moines man told KCCI.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit

Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
IOWA STATE

