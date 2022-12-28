Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
Related
KAAL-TV
Iowa woman heading to NYC for a chance to be ‘Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year’
(ABC 6 News) – A lottery winner from a tiny central Iowa community will spend New Year’s Eve in New York and have a chance to win a $1 million prize in a special Powerball drawing. Chris Manuel, 60, of Swan is among 29 nationwide finalists for the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in Ames
AMES, Iowa — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle bill. […]
iowa.media
2022s MOST POPULAR: Drake men’s basketball broadcaster calls it ‘Sad Day in Iowa’ when women’s sports are protected
***At the end of every year we revisit some of our most popular stories from the calendar year. This article examines the response of a sports broadcaster called Michael Admire, who said protecting women’s sports made it a “sad day” in the state of Iowa.***. A sports...
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee announces free Vitamin D Screenings, workshops to promote healthy lifestyles
West Des Moines — Thursday night, Hy-Vee announced they will be offering 1,000 free Vitamin D Screenings throughout January to promote healthy lifestyles in the new year. Registered dietitians will conduct the free screenings at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. Dietitians say Vitamin D is an...
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Saydel boys basketball coach and family trying to recover after holiday fire destroyed home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nick Noring's family's smoke-damaged belongings now sit in their front yard after an electrical fire charred the inside of their home in the early hours of Dec. 26. The Des Moines Fire Department says an electrical fire started in their attic. All eight of Noring's...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Week: Who's running the show?
To many educators, the teacher shortage is not an outcome of the pandemic, but the result of years of build-up only exacerbated by the past couple of years. Brydie Criswell, the founder of The Good Earth Nature School, shares with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe the growing problems in public education that eventually pushed her to her limit.
One Iowa Airport Not Exempt from Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations
Arguably no company is having as big of a disastrous end to 2022 as Southwest Airlines. More than 70% of post-Christmas flights being cancelled earlier this week has left thousands of travelers stranded in airports. Between the lasting impacts of winter storms and troubles acquiring the necessary flight crews to fly these planes, Southwest is in a great deal of hot water from the US Department of Transportation.
Des Moines Business Record
Retailers expected to follow Target to burgeoning Waukee
Over the past two years, the city of Waukee has added an average of five new residents a day, a review of data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. The Dallas County community, now with nearly 26,500 residents, is Iowa’s fastest-growing large city. The median age of its residents is 34; its median household income is $94,371.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Daily Iowan
Athletic director Gary Barta to be involved in evaluation of Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and head football coach Kirk Ferentz have the same philosophy when it comes to considering staffing changes: observe daily, evaluate annually. And that’s what the pair will do after the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31. “Observe daily, evaluate annually,” Barta said...
KCCI.com
A state veterans fund ran out of money in four months, what comes next?
The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is out of money and has been for months. The $500,000 slotted to help veterans in need, paid for by Iowa Lottery money, helps veterans with travel for medical care, job training, emergency vehicle and housing repairs and more. "It was scary, we know last...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Video of deadly police shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI has obtained a chilling video that captured the moment Des Moines police shot a teenager they say was armed with a gun. "It was scary for all the people around. And people were there. And I heard screaming and yelling. It was just crazy," a Des Moines man told KCCI.
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
Comments / 1