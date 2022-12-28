ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sports Business Journal

Winter Classic ready for return trip to Fenway Park

The Discover Winter Classic taking place Monday at Fenway Park “should be a more pleasant viewing experience for the people who’ll be in the stands” than it was in 2010, according to Steve Conroy of the BOSTON HERALD. The weather is predicted to be "sunny and approaching 50 degrees." Additionally, with the rink “shifted to run parallel to the first base line,” it should “give more fans better sightlines, which is frankly a challenge in the 110-year-old park with its gently sloping lower bowl.” The rink should be “almost completely enveloped in shade by game time,” which should “help with the ice conditions.” Bruins Foundation President Bob Sweeney said, “It’s going to be a great spectacle for the TV viewers to have the Green Monster so prevalent in the background.” He added, “Think the majority of the fans will have a much better view the way the rink is set up” (BOSTON HERALD, 12/29).
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Predators Recall Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Begin Back-To-Back Set Out West Tomorrow Night Against Anaheim. Nashville, Tenn. (December 29, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). McKeown, 26 (1/20/96), previously appeared in three games for Nashville from Dec....
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon could return for Avalanche on Saturday

Letang out for Penguins against Devils; Wahlstrom, Holmstrom placed on IR by Islanders. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Nathan MacKinnon could return for the Avalanche against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW). The...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Canes Reassign Drury To Chicago

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Jack Drury to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Drury, 22, has tallied three points (1g, 2a) in eight AHL games with Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL

