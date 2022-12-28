Read full article on original website
Sports Business Journal
Winter Classic ready for return trip to Fenway Park
The Discover Winter Classic taking place Monday at Fenway Park “should be a more pleasant viewing experience for the people who’ll be in the stands” than it was in 2010, according to Steve Conroy of the BOSTON HERALD. The weather is predicted to be "sunny and approaching 50 degrees." Additionally, with the rink “shifted to run parallel to the first base line,” it should “give more fans better sightlines, which is frankly a challenge in the 110-year-old park with its gently sloping lower bowl.” The rink should be “almost completely enveloped in shade by game time,” which should “help with the ice conditions.” Bruins Foundation President Bob Sweeney said, “It’s going to be a great spectacle for the TV viewers to have the Green Monster so prevalent in the background.” He added, “Think the majority of the fans will have a much better view the way the rink is set up” (BOSTON HERALD, 12/29).
WGMD Radio
Family rents car to drive from Phoenix to Boston for NHL Winter Classic due to delayed Southwest flight
Tim Maher and his family have plans to attend the 2023 NHL Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park Jan. 2. When his Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix continued to be delayed, Maher didn’t panic. Instead, he and his family sprung to action and did something not many would do.
NHL
Predators Recall Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators Begin Back-To-Back Set Out West Tomorrow Night Against Anaheim. Nashville, Tenn. (December 29, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). McKeown, 26 (1/20/96), previously appeared in three games for Nashville from Dec....
NHL
NHL Buzz: MacKinnon could return for Avalanche on Saturday
Letang out for Penguins against Devils; Wahlstrom, Holmstrom placed on IR by Islanders. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Nathan MacKinnon could return for the Avalanche against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW). The...
NHL
Canes Reassign Drury To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Jack Drury to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Drury, 22, has tallied three points (1g, 2a) in eight AHL games with Chicago...
