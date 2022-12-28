The Discover Winter Classic taking place Monday at Fenway Park “should be a more pleasant viewing experience for the people who’ll be in the stands” than it was in 2010, according to Steve Conroy of the BOSTON HERALD. The weather is predicted to be "sunny and approaching 50 degrees." Additionally, with the rink “shifted to run parallel to the first base line,” it should “give more fans better sightlines, which is frankly a challenge in the 110-year-old park with its gently sloping lower bowl.” The rink should be “almost completely enveloped in shade by game time,” which should “help with the ice conditions.” Bruins Foundation President Bob Sweeney said, “It’s going to be a great spectacle for the TV viewers to have the Green Monster so prevalent in the background.” He added, “Think the majority of the fans will have a much better view the way the rink is set up” (BOSTON HERALD, 12/29).

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO