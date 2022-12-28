Valkyrie Investments has laid out a proposal to take up the reins of troubled bitcoin trust GBTC. "We understand that Grayscale has played an important role in the development and growth of the bitcoin ecosystem with the launch of GBTC, and we respect the team and the work that they have done," Valkyrie’s co-founder and CIO, Steven McClurg, said in a statement posted to the company's website. "However, in light of recent events involving Grayscale and its family of affiliated companies, it is time for a change. Valkyrie is the best company to manage GBTC to ensure its investors are treated fairly."

