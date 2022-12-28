Estimated Shipments of iPhone 14 Devices in 2022 Have Been Lowered to 78.1 Million Units Due to Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown on Foxconn’s Base in Zhengzhou, Says TrendForce

Read full article on original website
ledinside.com
Shipments of Monitor Panels Are Projected to Show YoY Decline of 8.8% for 2022 and Diminished YoY Growth of 5.8% for 2023 Due to Turbulences in Global Economy and Politics, Says TrendForce
Shipments of monitor panels have fallen over the quarters this year due to various factors that have caused disruptions across the global economy and politics. TrendForce projects that shipments of monitor panels will total just around 158 million pieces for 2022, showing a YoY decline of 8.8%. According to TrendForce’s...
