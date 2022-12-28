ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

Real-time traffic and travel map available at City website and at the link below. Wilmington’s Public Works Department has compiled the attached list of streets on which construction or, maintenance will occur over the next week by the City itself, or by either DelDOT, Delmarva Power, or private contractors. The attached information is for Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6, 2022.
City’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan Continues with Another Home Renovation in East Side Wilmington

Mayor Purzycki joined Woodlawn Trustees for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the agency’s tenth affordable housing project. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined Rich Przywara, CEO of Woodlawn Trustees, to cut a ribbon yesterday at 718 East 11th Street – part of the City’s historic Neighborhood Revitalization Plan announced earlier this year. The newly rehabbed property is the agency’s tenth completed affordable housing project, bringing Woodlawn Trustees halfway to its commitment to renovate 20 vacant homes for eligible individuals and families. A news release from Woodlawn Trustees about the event is presented below.
