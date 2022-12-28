Read full article on original website
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick
There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams
The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
If Detroit Lions win out, here's the roadmap to playoffs: Hope for a bunch of help
The next time the Detroit Lions play will be in January. That’s 2023, if you’ve lost track of time, and the calendar, and perhaps your name and where you grew up. But this isn’t about the time-bending, multi-connectedness soup we reside in and wasn't it just summer a couple of weeks ago anyway? This is about the Lions. That they are playing a game in January — JANUARY — against Chicago at Ford Field Sunday that means...
Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record
The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy
Whether it's a defensive lineman, a linebacker or a defensive back, the TCU defenders have been coached up when it comes to Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Each player gave a very similar answer when asked about what stands out about U-M's sophomore signal caller despite sitting across a giant ballroom from each other.
Today in History: Detroit Lions Become First 0-16 Team Ever
Dec. 28, 2008, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Detroit Lions are 0-15 and trying to avoid becoming the first 0-16 team in NFL history. There have been winless NFL teams before – the 1960 Dallas Cowboys (0–11–1), the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0–14) and the 1982 Baltimore Colts (0–8–1) – but none of those were with the 16-game schedule.
2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 17 at Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears will wear their classic road uniforms when they visit the Detroit Lions in Week 17.
bestodds.com
Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17
The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
The State of the Vikings: Week 17
This is Episode 186 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the current state of the Vikings. Particularly, the win over the Giants, Adam Thielen, and the upcoming Packers matchup are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Detroit Lions list 2 players as OUT on final Week 17 Injury Report
After winning six out of seven games to get to 7-7 on the season, the Detroit Lions crapped the bed on Christmas Eve against the Carolina Panthers as they were absolutely dominated 37-23. Though the Lions’ playoff chances took a pretty big hit with their loss at Carolina, they could still sneak their way into the final wild-card spot if they are able to win their final two games. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions’ final injury report of the week was released.
Detroit Lions Podcast: Can the team bounce back and hold on?
It took a couple of weeks, but the Detroit Lions Podcast is back with the latest live show. This week’s episode dissects the ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers, looks at the Lions’ chances to still make the postseason and shares perspective on why one loss shouldn’t ruin what has been an otherwise very promising last few weeks.
Bears vs. Lions game picks: Will Chicago snap 8-game losing streak in Week 17?
The Chicago Bears (3-12) will battle the Detroit Lions (7-8) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where the Bears kept things close in the first half before things got away from them in the second half.
Bears OLs Jenkins, Whitehair poised to return against Lions
Quarterback Justin Fields looks like he'll have a little more protection when the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair expected to return from injuries
bestodds.com
Titans vs. Cowboys Player Props | Joshua Dobbs | Week 17
The Tennessee Titans welcome the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, December 29th. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00pm EDT. The Cowboys are favored by 14 points, and the Over/Under is 40. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’ chances in the upcoming game....
Bears Wednesday Injury Report: Justin Fields Updates Status
The Bears have a long list on their injury report. But, there may be some reason for optimism heading into their Week 17 contest.
Big Ten commissioner considering shocking move
When former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delaney retired in 2020, the conference hired former Minnesota Vikings CEO Kevin Warren to replace him as the conference’s commissioner. But after just two years with the conference, it looks like Warren could be on the move, heading back to the NFL. According to a report from college football Read more... The post Big Ten commissioner considering shocking move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
