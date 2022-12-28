Read full article on original website
What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 17 matchup vs. Saints
The Eagles and Saints are set for a critical Week 17 matchup that’ll have playoff implications for both teams. New Orleans (6-9) needs a win to stay in the NFC South race, while Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. All eyes will be...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win
It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Terrell Owens Report
Dez Bryant is ready to play for the Dallas Cowboys again. Bryant, who played for the Cowboys from 2010-17, saw the news that Terrell Owens could be trying to come back at 49 and threw his hat into the ring via Twitter. "If T.O. coming back… sign me up to...
Cowboys vs. Eagles NFC Playoff Race: Jalen Hurts 'Surprise'?
Some would be "surprised" if injured QB Jalen Hurts, dealing with his ailing throwing shoulder, plays against the Saints this week. Meanwhile, there is no surprise to what that might mean to the Cowboys.
Key Cowboys Player Spotted In Walking Boot After Win
The Dallas Cowboys got a much-desired win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday that will keep their division title ambitions alive for at least a few more days. But they may have suffered a major loss in the process. Starting center Tyler Biadasz was the most notable injury the Cowboys...
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 17
Even though the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t flexed to primetime, you still might be able to catch Week 17’s matchup right where you’re sitting. Let’s run down the television broadcast map for Sunday’s action. FOX. Red: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Takes Significant Step Toward Return
It's looking more and more as if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make a full recovery from the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. Team coach Nick Sirianni explained that he wouldn't rule Hurts out of Week 17 because of how quickly he heals. And now, as ...
bestodds.com
Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17
The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
Skip Bayless Blasted Mike McCarthy On Twitter During Cowboys-Titans
Skip Bayless is not happy with his beloved Dallas Cowboys and their head coach, Mike McCarthy. With the Cowboys only leading the shorthanded Tennessee Titans 10-6 at halftime on Thursday Night Football, Bayless unloaded on McCarthy on Twitter. "This is where the Dallas Cowboys need a head coach they fear...
Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17
The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Hurts inactive, Chris Olave limited on initial Saints vs. Eagles injury report
QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) DNP.
bestodds.com
Titans vs. Cowboys Player Props | Joshua Dobbs | Week 17
The Tennessee Titans welcome the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, December 29th. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00pm EDT. The Cowboys are favored by 14 points, and the Over/Under is 40. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’ chances in the upcoming game....
Sirianni Has Incredible Explanation for Not Ruling Out Hurts
The Eagles coach had some fun during the press conference at the expense of media members.
Browns Daily Roundup: Aaron Rodgers is a Browns fan, Carson Wentz will start
Did you miss yesterday’s Cleveland Browns news? No problem as we round up all of the news here in one concise article for your consumption. Yesterday’s cycle included Browns names like Jadeveon Clowney, Nick Chubb, and more. However, two NFC quarterbacks also made an appearance as Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers made the news as well.
Cape Gazette
Nervous about this week’s Eagles game
Last week, the Eagles lost a close game to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 40-34. The Birds should have won this game. If they want to advance in the playoffs, the secondary has to play better. They couldn’t have expected an offense directed by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to play much better, except for the turnovers. I am nervous about this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints because I don’t know which quarterback the Eagles are going to start and because the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is not clinched since the Minnesota Vikings continue to win. They are playing the Green Bay Packers who have been one of the most disappointing teams in the whole league this year. If Minnesota can win their last two games, that means the Eagles will have to win one of their remaining two to get the first round bye in the playoffs. To make things more complicated, Philly’s best offensive lineman, Lane Johnson, is out at least for the rest of the regular season. We’ll see what the Birds decide to do. A little luck would be nice too.
Huskies Trounced by Trojans 80-67
Washington basketball falls at home as shots quit falling.
Boogie Ellis rallies USC to victory at Washington for 3-0 start in Pac-12
Bogie Ellis scored 27 points, and USC pulled away for an 80-67 win at Washington to go to 3-0 in Pac-12 play. It was the Trojans' seventh win in a row.
