WFAA
Reaction to TCU's Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan
DALLAS — The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The game was filled with fireworks, fitting for New Years Eve, and celebration from fans donning Horned Frog purple everywhere. TCU's win over Michigan on Saturday night was part of the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever (96 points).
College Football World Reacts To Disastrous Playoff Officiating
Saturday's Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU is already being discussed as one of the best games of the playoff era. The Horned Frogs upset the heavily-favored Wolverines 51-45 in an instant classic, however, several controversial officiating decisions in tonight's game have put a damper ...
Prominent College Football Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal
The quarterback carousel continues to turn in college football. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Mordecai played for Oklahoma from 2018-2020 before transferring to SMU in 2021. He initially served as a backup for Spencer Rattler with the Sooners after ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022
Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
KARK
Some severe storms possible Monday, January 2
FRIDAY UPDATE: We close out 2022 on a high note, with sunshine and temperatures well above average in the 60s. New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will stay dry, but the weather shifts for the first Monday of 2023. A strong storm system approaches Arkansas from the...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million
54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
adventuremomblog.com
The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas
If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
Celebratory New Years Eve gunfire prohibited in Arkansas
New Year's Eve is a time for celebration - but Little Rock Police Department are here to remind you that laws don’t get left in 2022.
‘We were left in chaos’ Arkansan travelers express frustration with Southwest amid cancellations
As Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights some Arkansans who booked with them for the holidays said it was chaos trying to get back home.
KATV
2022 school, district, and state report cards are available
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education announced on Friday the 2022 report cards. According to ADE, the report cards are for schools, districts, and the state. The report card data is taken from school district-certified cycle and graduation data that...
Kait 8
Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
Woman stranded in Little Rock since Christmas due to canceled Southwest flights
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced they are looking into flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines, which have left thousands of travelers stranded all over the country, and in Little Rock.
Arkansas State Police inactivate Silver Alert for 78-year-old Benton man
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Benton, Arkansas.
Life expectancy decreases in U.S., Arkansas doctors not surprised
According to final mortality data released last week, U.S. Life Expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996.
5newsonline.com
The history of eating black eyed peas on New Year's Day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many dinner tables this weekend will feature black eyed peas on New Year's Day. It's been a tradition for years, but how exactly did this uniquely southern tradition start?. After the ball drops and the sun rises for 2023, it's likely one of your first...
whiterivernow.com
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
swarkansasnews.com
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
