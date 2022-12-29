ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Search for a missing Livermore woman comes to a tragic conclusion

By CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

LIVERMORE -- The search for a missing Livermore woman came to a tragic conclusion Wednesday when her body was discovered in a local creek.

Livermore police have been conducting an intensive search for Cindi Robinson ever since she was reported missing on November 21.

They followed up on leads generated by 20-plus interviews and conducted numerous coordinated searches which included the use of interagency personnel, drones, a search and rescue dive team and cadaver dogs.

Authorities have been focusing their efforts on the wilderness area along the Arroyo Las Positas creek in unincorporated Livermore.

Information and investigative leads led detectives to believe this area was one that Robinson frequented and where she was reportedly last seen on November 19, 2022.

"Our officers located human remains in the creek, which were later identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Office as Cindi Robinson," Livermore police said in a news release.

The terrain in the area surrounding the creek is dense and difficult to navigate. The cause and manner of her death were being investigated by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

