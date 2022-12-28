Read full article on original website
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
30-inch water main breaks in downtown Kansas City, MO; water service impacted
A water main break in the Crossroads Arts District just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is causing disruptions to travel.
Legend of Bone Hill, Missouri and the Ghost Looking for its Gold
Of all the legends in Missouri, few are older than the one that tells the story of Bone Hill, Missouri and the ghost that is still searching for its lost gold. For starters, the Bone Hill Cemetery is a real place in Missouri. It's now known as the Ebenezer Church Cemetery and it's located at 37704 E Bone Hill Road in Sibley, Missouri. It's a lonely place that's just east of the metro area of Kansas City.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
martincitytelegraph.com
Martin City Coffee closes, starting succession of changes
There’s a shakeup coming to Martin City. Martin City Coffee, 131st and Holmes, is closing December 31st. Dos de Oros Taqueria will open in its location this summer. A new coffee shop will take over business at the nearby pastry shop on January 1st. Open since 2018, Martin City...
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
Kansas City Health Department reminder amid Ohio measles outbreak
Kansas City's Health Department warns parents that children need two doses of the measles vaccine to be fully protected amid Ohio outbreak.
Kansas City natural gas bills surge amid cold snap, rate increases
Kansas City natural gas customers are seeing Spire Energy bills double over what they paid last year due in part to two recent rate increases.
Kansas City police commissioner Don Wagner stepping down
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners says commissioner Don Wagner is retiring from his role after five years.
martincitytelegraph.com
Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign
“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
KCTV 5
Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
Southwest Airlines customers take matters into their own hands
Thousands of bags are still stranded at the Kansas City International Airport, waiting to be reunited with their owners.
kcwater.us
KC Water Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory
(Kansas City, MO) – Out of an abundance of caution, KC Water is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory to customers from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway- east to west and Independence Blvd. to Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.-north to south after a 30-inch main ruptured on Friday, Dec. 30th.
treksplorer.com
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
Driver in critical condition after striking tree off Ward Parkway
A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Parkway south of Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KMBC.com
Classic car’s tax bill creates questions, concerns for Kansas man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don Hawley is a classic car enthusiast. But this year, his parts car has become a surprisingly expensive burden on his automobile ambitions. Hawley’s 1979 Corvette frame he bought for $1,000 -- in case his other 1979 Corvette needs replacement parts -- was appraised at $12,100 for 2022.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man dies at North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness
A man died Friday at the North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness. At least two people tried to perform CPR to resuscitate the man. One of them was a woman who trembled from shock afterward. She said she wished the camp had access to Narcan — an opioid overdose...
Projects, developments to watch in Lenexa in 2023
Lenexa has a lot of development on its plate, the incoming Lenexa Chamber of Commerce CEO said, which can make it difficult to keep up.
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
