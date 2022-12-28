ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KICK AM 1530

Legend of Bone Hill, Missouri and the Ghost Looking for its Gold

Of all the legends in Missouri, few are older than the one that tells the story of Bone Hill, Missouri and the ghost that is still searching for its lost gold. For starters, the Bone Hill Cemetery is a real place in Missouri. It's now known as the Ebenezer Church Cemetery and it's located at 37704 E Bone Hill Road in Sibley, Missouri. It's a lonely place that's just east of the metro area of Kansas City.
SIBLEY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Martin City Coffee closes, starting succession of changes

There’s a shakeup coming to Martin City. Martin City Coffee, 131st and Holmes, is closing December 31st. Dos de Oros Taqueria will open in its location this summer. A new coffee shop will take over business at the nearby pastry shop on January 1st. Open since 2018, Martin City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign

“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kcwater.us

KC Water Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory

(Kansas City, MO) – Out of an abundance of caution, KC Water is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory to customers from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway- east to west and Independence Blvd. to Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.-north to south after a 30-inch main ruptured on Friday, Dec. 30th.
KANSAS CITY, MO
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO

