ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
The Tennessean

NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 17

Week 17 in the NFL signals some very important and very inconsequential games on the slate. The best game of the week is the last one, with Buffalo's trip to Cincinnati playing a big role in the AFC's No. 1 seed race and the AFC North title race. We'll know a lot more about the top three seeds after the Bengals and Bills play on Monday Night Football.

Comments / 0

Community Policy