Cowboys improve to 12-4 and still have an outside shot at winning the NFC East
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host an wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The Dallas Cowboys need to win out, and the Philadelphia Eagles to lose out in order to win the NFC East. So how do the latest projections from ESPN see the NFC East race playing out?
Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
NFL fans already knew that the Tennessee Titans would likely take the field without star running back Derrick Henry when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football to open Week 17 in the NFL. Turns out the Titan offense will also be led by a third-string quarterback. Tom Pelissero of ...
Week 17 in the NFL signals some very important and very inconsequential games on the slate. The best game of the week is the last one, with Buffalo's trip to Cincinnati playing a big role in the AFC's No. 1 seed race and the AFC North title race. We'll know a lot more about the top three seeds after the Bengals and Bills play on Monday Night Football.
