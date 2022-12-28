Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green dies at age 45
Jeremiah Green, a founding member and drummer of US rock band Modest Mouse, died on Saturday after recently being diagnosed with cancer. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” Modest Mouse wrote on its Instagram account. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out”.
