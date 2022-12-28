Read full article on original website
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case Evidence
Congressman Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris' Residence on Christmas Eve
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a year
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District's Medical Cannabis Program
Twelve-Hour Standoff In VA Ends With Hostage Safe, Barricaded Suspect In Custody (DEVELOPING)
A potentially volatile situation was ended peacefully after SWAT and other tactical teams had to be called in to resolve an hours-long hostage situation at a Virginia home overnight. There was a heavy police presence around the 700 block of Hemlock Court in Herndon late on Tuesday, Dec. 27, as poli…
Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police
A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
fox5dc.com
Hostage escapes from barricade situation at Herndon home; subject arrested
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The subject of a nary 12-hour long barricade situation in Herndon has been arrested after a lone hostage safely escaped the home early Wednesday morning. Herndon Police received a call around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday night from someone inside a home in the...
Christmas Day fire determined to be arson, suspect arrested in Stafford County
Stafford County Sheriff's Office and the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Christmas Day fire that has now been deemed arson.
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Arrest Suspect Minutes After Attempted Armed Carjacking
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – Prince George’s County Police patrol officers arrested a man who had minutes earlier attempted an armed carjacking in District Heights. The suspect is 18-year-old Messiah Jones of District Heights. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, officers responded to the 2700 block of...
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
mymcmedia.org
Popular 2022 Video: 7 Men Arrested in Germantown Apartment Raid Held Without Bond
Following a June 22, 2022 raid on a Germantown apartment allegedly serving as a haven for guns and drugs, seven individuals arrested were held without bond in Montgomery County District Court. The suspects faced various gun and drug charges, including the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. MyMCM spoke...
rockvillenights.com
Robbery in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police are investigating a robbery that occurred in a parking lot on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:35 AM. That's the commercial area in Twinbrook.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Germantown on Thursday
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired in Germantown around 12:20AM on Thursday. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, multiple residents called 911 reporting shots fired on Crystal Rock Drive, near Waters Landing Drive and Waters Landing Local Park. MCP Officers found several shell casings in the area. We will post an update if additional information becomes available.
Fairfax Police arrest bank robbery suspect
The Fairfax County Police Department has arrested a Maryland man who they say is believed to be involved in several bank robberies around the Washington, D.C. area.
WJLA
Police search for suspects who fired shots during Fairfax Co. car meet
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are looking for suspects who fired shots into a crowd during a car meet in Fairfax County Tuesday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to an incident in Bailey's Crossroads where they say someone began shooting a BB gun or pellet gun at officers.
fox5dc.com
Stafford County teen arrested for robbing health spa, raping employee
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A teenager was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a health spa employee before using a knife to rob the business. According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Alan Davon Oliver sexually assaulted a female worker at Mimi's Health Spa on Wednesday. Deputies who responded to the scene at 385 Garrisonville Road said that after interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, they believe the suspect also stole from the spa before he left.
alxnow.com
Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station
A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
Pedestrian struck on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive.
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
arlnow.com
ACPD: Gunshot fired during violent Lyon Park robbery
Arlington police are investigating a violent robbery in the Lyon Park neighborhood last night. The robbery happened around 11 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Wayne Street, in the area of the Washington and Lee Apartments, and resulted in gunfire and a serious injury. “At approximately 11:07 p.m. on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County
Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia...
