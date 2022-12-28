Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa police chase ends in deadly crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman was killed during a police chase early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa police said an officer was pursuing a vehicle at 4 a.m. after the driver ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue and refused to stop. The vehicle kept...
Victim who died in police chase was 15-year-old girl, police say
An Alabama teen died early Friday morning after the car in which she was a passenger collided with several trees after the driver ran from police and wrecked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. ALEA officials do not identify juvenile victims. The driver was...
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 272 – Arrest in DeAnthony Samuels Homicide Investigation
Arrest in the De’Anthony Samuels Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained warrants for arrests in connection to the murder of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Monday, December 19, 2022, in the 2300 block of Park Place, after a dispute following gambling at the location.
Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH
Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women's Pavilion in Northport.
2022 in Review: Tuscaloosa County Homicides Investigated This Year
This year, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigated 20 homicides in Tuscaloosa County, with less homicides than the previous year, which saw 23 reported in 2021. The VCU is a multi-agency unit which is comprised of detectives from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, University of Alabama Police Department and the Northport Police Department.
Investigators seize more than 150 catalytic converters from Tuscaloosa home; 58-year-old charged
A Tuscaloosa man is facing multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation turned up more than 150 catalytic converters at his home. Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, was taken into custody early Wednesday by the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Following Hudson’s arrest, investigators...
wvtm13.com
Police make arrest in recent Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is in jail after his arrest in the shooting death of Charles Edward Smith Jr. in Birmingham. Smith was found shot Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest. A woman and a teenager were also injured. Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department...
Is a fire that has been burning for over a month in central Alabama a health hazard?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last five weeks, a fire has been burning at a landfill in St. Clair County, making life for those in Irondale, Moody and Trussville a challenge. What is most troubling for neighbors in the area is that they have been given no indication as to when the fire will […]
wtva.com
More details released about Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Mayor Woodfin, City of Birmingham remembers lives lost to gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham remembered the dozens of lives lost to gun violence this year as part of a nationwide inaugural Day of Remembrance. In Birmingham alone, 134 lives were lost to gun violence in 2022. It also represents the countless number of families grieving and the harsh reality of violence in […]
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in deadly stabbing in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Monday after a man was stabbed to death in Bessemer on Christmas Day. The Bessemer Police Department said 41-year-old Clay Austin Parker was found dead in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North. Police said 34-year-old Timothy Searcy was charged with...
Driver runs from police and crashes into tree killing passenger, injuring self, police say
After reportedly refusing to stop for a police officer and running from police, an Alabama driver was injured and his passenger killed early Friday when their car struck a tree, police said. The incident began at approximately 4 a.m. when a Tuscaloosa police officer reportedly tried to stop a motorist...
One Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Wreck on 25th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash where one person was killed and one taken to the hospital. According to a release from TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened at 4 a.m. Friday morning. Taylor said a TPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle that had...
wvtm13.com
Three arrested in Bessemer home invasion robberies
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police arrested three people in a string of home invasion-style burglaries and robberies. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, officers responded to three reports of suspects forcing their way into occupied homes, looking for valuables. While investigating the first two incidents, investigators pulled over a vehicle suspected...
Two teens - ages 15 and 16 - among 4 suspected in Bessemer home invasions
Four people, including a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, are accused in a spate of home invasions in Bessemer. On Tuesday, said Bessemer police Lt. Christian Clemons, officers responded to three separate incidents of intruders forcing their way into occupied homes. While investigating the first two incidents, Clemons said, officers stopped...
wvtm13.com
Man stabbed to death on Christmas Day at Bessemer halfway house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police have a person in custody after a man was found stabbed to death on Christmas Day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. to the 1700 block of 6th Alley North on a report of a person down. When officers arrived they found Clay Austin...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0