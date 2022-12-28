ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

WSPY NEWS

Man Sentenced on Attempted Aggravated Robbery Charge in Grundy Co.

A 31-year-old Woodridge man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 22nd. Gionni Hudson pled guilty to Attempted Aggravated Robbery, a class two felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. He was placed on four years of probation. The Morris Police Department...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wglc.net

Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation

OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
OTTAWA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash

At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Domestic Battery arrest in Mendota

33 year old Mario Rucker of Mendota was taken into custody Wednesday by Mendota Police. Officers responded to a call of domestic disturbance in the 400 block of 12th Avenue around 10:00pm. Rucker was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery and taken to LaSalle County jail. His bond was set at...
MENDOTA, IL
wlds.com

Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield

Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
PITTSFIELD, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Police respond to two separate Homewood shootings

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was rushed to surgery after getting shot in the head and chest Friday night in Homewood.Police officers found the victim on Race Street just after 9 p.m. A woman was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital.Additionally, a man was also found shot inside a car near Fifth Plaza and University Place just before midnight. Police believe the shooting may have happened on Lincoln Avenue.Another woman also suffered a graze wound.
HOMEWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Boulder Hill woman charged with possession of a controlled substance after traffic stop

A Boulder Hill woman is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop Tuesday in the area Greenfield Road and Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office alleges that 32-year-old Monica Aguiniga was in possession of a controlled substance and had a stun gun without having a FOID card. She was arrested and taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Man Sentenced For Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.

A 25-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 19th. Dakota Buchinski pled guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. Buckinski was also placed on 30 months of probation and...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
BARRINGTON, IL

