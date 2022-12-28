Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Year's Eve Skooter's BashAdrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Joliet man arrested after pressing loaded gun against relative's chestEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rulesEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Illinois Food Bank's Free Holiday Food Bring Joy to FamiliesThe Bright Side CornerPlainfield, IL
Shop with a Cop on 12/22Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago felon charged after fighting with deputies, possessing fully-automatic gun
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. - A convicted felon was charged with multiple felonies after fighting with deputies Friday during a traffic stop in Hampshire in northwest suburban Kane County. At around 12:06 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates on Highway 20 at Interstate...
WSPY NEWS
Man Accused of Dealing Cannabis Wanted For Failing To Appear For Court Date
A Wenona man is wanted in Grundy County for failing to appear for his court date this month. Daniel Neronsky was charged with the unlawful delivery of cannabis between 500 and 2000 grams, a class two felony and the unlawful possession of cannabis, a class three felony. The Grundy County...
WSPY NEWS
Man Sentenced on Attempted Aggravated Robbery Charge in Grundy Co.
A 31-year-old Woodridge man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 22nd. Gionni Hudson pled guilty to Attempted Aggravated Robbery, a class two felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. He was placed on four years of probation. The Morris Police Department...
wglc.net
Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation
OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
WSPY NEWS
Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash
At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
starvedrock.media
Alleged Domestic Battery arrest in Mendota
33 year old Mario Rucker of Mendota was taken into custody Wednesday by Mendota Police. Officers responded to a call of domestic disturbance in the 400 block of 12th Avenue around 10:00pm. Rucker was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery and taken to LaSalle County jail. His bond was set at...
17-year-old teen arrested for multiple armed robberies
A teenager is facing charges for multiple armed robberies in Humboldt Park. A 17-year-old was arrested just south of Augusta Boulevard for robbing a 51-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and attempting to rob 46-year-old woman.
wlds.com
Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield
Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
Police respond to two separate Homewood shootings
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was rushed to surgery after getting shot in the head and chest Friday night in Homewood.Police officers found the victim on Race Street just after 9 p.m. A woman was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital.Additionally, a man was also found shot inside a car near Fifth Plaza and University Place just before midnight. Police believe the shooting may have happened on Lincoln Avenue.Another woman also suffered a graze wound.
WSPY NEWS
Boulder Hill woman charged with possession of a controlled substance after traffic stop
A Boulder Hill woman is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop Tuesday in the area Greenfield Road and Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office alleges that 32-year-old Monica Aguiniga was in possession of a controlled substance and had a stun gun without having a FOID card. She was arrested and taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
WSPY NEWS
TOP 10 Stories of 2022, Number 2: Double Homicide at Gippers Remains Under Investigation
A double homicide at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road on September 24 is our number two news story of this year. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley spoke with WCSJ about what happened the morning of the homicide. Your browser does not...
fox32chicago.com
Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
cwbchicago.com
45-time convicted felon scammed Chicago businesses by posing as a city employee, prosecutors say
46 strikes and you’re out, pal. Or maybe not. We’ll see. Prosecutors say a man on parole for his 43rd, 44th, and 45th felony convictions is the guy who dressed up like a city inspector to scam businesses out of money on Chicago’s North Side earlier this month.
More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed
Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen after being mailed to employees.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man Sentenced For Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.
A 25-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 19th. Dakota Buchinski pled guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. Buckinski was also placed on 30 months of probation and...
etxview.com
Judge to begin considering whether Indicted Lake County sheriff can carry handgun in public
HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit filed in November by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asking that a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public be declared unconstitutional. The status conference is scheduled for...
FBI searching for suspects after bank robbery in Des Plaines
Two suspects in ski masks walked into the bank and demanded money, the FBI said. At least one reportedly had a gun.
Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
Twice as many people died from opioids than gun violence in 2022, Cook County reports
So far this year, 1,581 people have died from opioids compared to 811 that were killed in gun-related incidents
Intoxicated driver arrested after Metra train hits his vehicle in North Chicago, officials say
An accused drunk driver was arrested after his car got stuck on the railroad tracks and a Metra train, which was occupied with passengers, struck the car in North Chicago Friday evening. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sheridan Road in North Chicago. Metra train 370 […]
Comments / 7