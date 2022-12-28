Read full article on original website
Can the Fujifilm X-T5 Keep Up With Popular Full Frame Options?
Fujifilm X-T5 and X-H2 were major steps forward for the company, offering a brand new high-resolution sensor in tandem with a range of advanced features that help them compete with a variety of full frame cameras. This excellent video review takes a look at the X-T5 and how it compares with the Sony a7 IV and Canon EOS R6 Mark II.
Sony Versus Canon: An AI Encounter
With AI being all the rage lately, I thought I would test run a plot generator story of Canon versus Sony. I put in some spicy adjectives and plotted the main storyline: the photographers cross paths at the Imagining USA Nikon booth, and I let AI write a plot that will have you both roaring with laughter and fuming with offense. Grab your popcorn, and enjoy a good laugh.
A Review of the New Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 XF Lens
When it comes to lenses that punch above their weight, Viltrox is quickly becoming one of the photography world's favorite manufacturers, releasing many ultra-affordable lenses that offer decent or even good performance and image quality despite those rock-bottom prices. Their latest offering, the AF 75mm f/1.2 XF, offers Fujifilm users an ultra-wide aperture paired with a useful focal length. This great video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in use.
Shooting Weddings With the Fujifilm X-T5
I don't hide that I'm a Fujifilm fanboy. My last article described how it's the perfect system for me. I purchased two Fujifilm XT-5 camera bodies the day they were released and used them at weddings just a few days later. The camera has already been reviewed extensively, so I'm...
Is This the Ultimate Portrait Lens?
The fight for making the best premium portrait lens normally comes down to a few properties: a short telephoto focal length, a wide aperture, stellar sharpness (even wide open), and great bokeh. This lens offers all four of those things, often in spades. Is it the ultimate option for portrait photographers? This excellent video review takes a look.
Make Your Own Post-Processing Presets Instead of Buying Presets
Adding a finishing touch to your photos can be done in many ways. You can do it yourself, or buy presets online and uses the look someone else has made for you and many others. You can also make your own preset from unique post-processing in your favorite editing software.
A Review of the Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera
The new Fujifilm X-T5 mirrorless camera offers some of the company's most advanced features and capabilities, all in the popular and beloved X-T style body. This excellent video review takes a look at the camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
The Power of Smart Collections in Lightroom
Lightroom has a wide variety of tools for organizing and finding your images, and one of the most useful features is Smart Collections. If you have not yet taken advantage of Smart Collections, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you what they are and how to take advantage of them for organizing your photos.
Breathe New Life Into Pictures Taken With Old or Low-Resolution Cameras
Many professional photographers are certain to have images that were taken on outdated cameras or taken on low-resolution sensors. But what happens if you want to print these images large or bring them up to current camera technology standards? Well, Luminar Neo might just be the answer for you. In...
Another Canon Camera Is on the Way
Canon has continued to plow full speed ahead with their mirrorless camera and lens development. It looks like they have no intention of slowing down either, with a new camera coming in February. Canon Rumors is reporting that Canon's newest camera will be announced before CP+ in February. The camera...
Am I missing something with iTTL?
I'm using a D5600 with an SB-800 mounted on the hot shoe aimed over my head and bouncing off the wall behind me in TTL mode. The first photo was taken at 1/60 at f/2.8, ISO100. The second photo was taken at 1/60 at f16, ISO100. Shouldn't the flash compensate for the underexposure/stopping down? I did increase my ISO but I would think that the flash should be able to compensate, especially if I am looking to avoid grain/noise in my photo.
