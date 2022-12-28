I'm using a D5600 with an SB-800 mounted on the hot shoe aimed over my head and bouncing off the wall behind me in TTL mode. The first photo was taken at 1/60 at f/2.8, ISO100. The second photo was taken at 1/60 at f16, ISO100. Shouldn't the flash compensate for the underexposure/stopping down? I did increase my ISO but I would think that the flash should be able to compensate, especially if I am looking to avoid grain/noise in my photo.

2 DAYS AGO