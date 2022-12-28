Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
wrestletalk.com
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Famous wrestling broadcaster dies
Don West, a well-known wrestling broadcaster of the 2000s, has died.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
PWMania
Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot
The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
ComicBook
What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?
Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Gets In The Ring On WWE SmackDown
In what is already set to be a massive show, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy kicked off the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 with a bang!. After reviewing last week’s attack on a WWE camera (with a Mandible Claw no less!) Bray Wyatt took to the ring to apologize...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hall of Famer Interested In Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.
