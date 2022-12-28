ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Ex-Broncos Running Back Makes Russell Wilson Opinion Clear

Russell Wilson has become an easy target during the Denver Broncos' disastrous season, but a former teammate reached a breaking point Thursday. Melvin Gordon, who got released by Denver earlier this season, responded to a Twitter post from Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy defending the quarterback. "Preach!" Can't talk too...
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win

Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Broncos Fix? Bills' Von Miller Has a Plan

Von Miller has said he's going to spend some time while in rehab with the Buffalo Bills learning the craft of being an NFL general manager. He's off to an interesting start, going public with ideas intended to help "fix'' Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. "If I'm Denver I wanna...
nickalive.net

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 16

Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 16! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. EPIC SLIMING & Backflips...
NBC Sports

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To The RGIII Wife Announcement

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had to leave the Fiesta Bowl during the third quarter. He announced to the world that his wife, Grete Griffin, went into labor. Griffin found out this exciting news while he was covering the Michigan-TCU game for ESPN2. The former Heisman Trophy winner legitimately...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Next Job Suggestion

J.J. Watt announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. While the star defensive lineman will finish playing football after the Arizona Cardinals' final two games, Watt has plenty of time to consider future work. On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he sees...
coloradopolitics.com

Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
Yardbarker

Jets' Robert Saleh hopes NFL will 'do the right thing' with Miles Austin ban

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has come to the defense of suspended wide receivers coach Miles Austin. "I’m not going to get into details of all the things," Saleh said of the situation when speaking with reporters Friday, per the Jets' official website. "I know Miles is a non-malicious person, so there’s a lot of things that I’d like to say, but he’s got to go through his due diligence and have faith in the people making the decisions that once they hear him out, they’ll do the right thing."
