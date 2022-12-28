ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Style

I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Big After-Christmas Sale

Here’s a little secret: The best time of year to buy things is after the holidays. I know, I know: It sounds a little counterintuitive because you probably do so much shopping the weeks leading up to December 25, especially if your friends and family exchange gifts every year.But something I’ve learned during my time working in fashion is that sometimes, the best deals come to those who wait… until after Christmas.
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
People

Walmart's Huge After-Christmas Sale Has Already Begun — and Prices Are Up to 73% Off

Shop Uggs, toys, the best vacuum we tested, and more can’t-miss deals The gifts are unwrapped, serving dishes are put away, and holiday movies are no longer playing on repeat. If you're ready to power down, hold on for a few more minutes, because the Walmart after-Christmas sale has officially started.  Save hundreds during this winter clearance event, where Walmart TVs and laptops are on sale for as little as $129. Even best-selling items like Bose QuietComfort Headphones are approaching $100 off in this end-of-the-year mega-sale. Did holiday guests...
Mashed

An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles

Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
shefinds

The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness

With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
Boot Camp Mom

A simple guide for how to declutter too many clothes

Let's talk about clothes. I know we all need them because it is frowned upon to walk around naked, but how much is too much clothes? Seasons change, waistlines shift, and items get thrown into the black abyss of the back of our dressers or closets. Why? Because no one wants to take the time to go through and get rid of the unnecessary clothing items you've accumulated. That ends today.
shefinds

4 Costco Desserts You Should Buy For The Holidays Now—They Won't Stay In Stock For Long!

The holiday season is finally here! What better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than with a limited-time dessert? We rounded up four seasonal, fan-favorite and delicious sweet treats that Costco fans can pick up this week (that might not appear in stores for long). Read on for a list of Costco desserts that you’ll want to try before the holidays officially arrive in just a few weeks.
TODAY.com

Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
People

The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods

Prices start at $15 Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean the season of giving has come to an end just yet. Now's the perfect time to treat yourself to the things on your wish list that you didn't receive under the tree — in fact, it's probably on sale at Target right now.  The Target after-Christmas sale is chock full of deals, and prices start at just $15. You'll see markdowns in practically every category, including home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and more, so needless to say,...

