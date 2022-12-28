Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
See Inside Supermax + Other Notorious Colorado Prisons and Jails
Colorado is a beautiful state known for things like its world-famous ski mountains, stunning examples of mother nature, and even South Park. However, Colorado is also famous for being home to numerous prisons, including one that houses the worst of the worst. Keep scrolling to learn more and take virtual...
5 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
The new year will bring new laws for Coloradans, and some may have an impact on the average resident's wallet.
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
15 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Colorado
The further you travel West in America the funnier the names of towns begin to become. In the days of the Old West, something as simple as a funny joke might result in the name of a river, a mine, or even a town. Colorado is full of town names...
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
coloradooutdoorsmag.com
CPW Wildlife Officers are Well-trained, Ready for Wolves
From training in Wyoming to investigations on the ground in North Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are well-trained and ready for wolves. When wolves were suspected of killing livestock on the Park Range Ranch in North Park in October, ranch manager Johnny Schmidt called Colorado Parks and Wildlife and studied the response of CPW District Wildlife Manager Zach Weaver.
12 MORE Creepy Abandoned Colorado Places You Should Never Visit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Recently, we showed you 12 creepy abandoned places in Colorado that you should never visit. These places are typically dangerous for numerous reasons, and also usually on private property.
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
kdnk.org
The New Year brings new laws for Colorado
Several new laws are going into full or partial effect in January in Colorado. Twenty of these are as a result of laws passed by the state legislature, and others have been approved by voters through ballot measures. Cage-free eggs. Starting January 1, 2023, egg producers who have more than...
denverlifemagazine.com
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
1st snow storm of 2023 set to bury mountains and bring back snow to Denver metro.
DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger thru Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the...
KRDO
Boulder Co. Sheriff: Investigation into Marshall Fire shows multiple ignition points
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year ago Friday, on Dec. 30, 2021, Colorado experienced its most destructive wildfire on record. The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, claimed the lives of two people, and caused $2 billion in damage. Now, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is providing insight into the fire investigation.
KDVR.com
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Colorado county a top US spot for 'second homes'
According to Madison Trust Company, there's one part of Colorado where nearly a quarter of all homes are considered 'second homes' – not rented vacation homes, but homes that are purchased for the part-time enjoyment of the owner. Home to 16,898 'second homes' per 2021 US Census data, the...
Skier dies in avalanche outside of Breckenridge
One man died after he and his father were caught in an avalanche near Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, according to Summit County Rescue Group.
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0