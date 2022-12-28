Read full article on original website
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Record-Courier
Snow results in cancellation of flood advisory
A flood advisory for Carson Valley was canceled early after forecast rain turned entirely to snow. "The heavy rain has turned over to snow," forecasters said at 5:20 p.m. "Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures." A Fish Springs resident reported...
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 closed; NV Energy says more than 34k customers without power in Northern Nevada
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -5:50 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports more than 34,000 customers without power in Northern Nevada. About half are in Washoe County. NV Energy reports it is supposed to have power restored by 7 p.m. About half are in Carson City and Douglas County. There is no estimated...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
2news.com
High avalanche danger in Olympic Valley, officials recommend area evacuations
The Olympic Valley Fire Department is recommending residents in high avalanche areas to evacuate. Officials says those living the areas of Sandy Way and Lanny Lane in Olympic Valley are in high avalanche areas. Ensure your home's exhaust vents are clear and stay off roadways if you don't have an...
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
2news.com
City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch
The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
2news.com
Storey County Under Flood Watch Friday into Saturday, Sandbags Available
In preparation for the upcoming atmospheric storm, predictions from the National Weather Service Reno indicate that heavy rain will impact the region. Although the Truckee River is not expected to reach flood stage, it is expected to be at high flow through Monday as water moves out of the mountains.
2news.com
Winter Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power In Reno And Tahoe
A lot of people in our area are without power due to the winter storm. NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area.
Sierra Sun
Heavy snow continues to hit Tahoe on New Year’s Eve
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snow is expected to continue into the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday has a Winter Storm Warning in place through Sunday Jan. 1. “Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early this morning, but may drop lower...
2news.com
Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning
A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
Record-Courier
Double rainbow foretells new storm
A double rainbow over Carson Valley accompanied the first indications of this weekend’s stormy weather. A rain gauge in Genoa recorded a quarter-inch of rain over the first three hours of a flood watch issued for Western Nevada today. A wind advisory kicked off at 10 a.m. today which...
2news.com
Flood Advisory up Through Sunday, Sandbags Available
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno has forecast an atmospheric river type storm event will impact the Greater Reno-Tahoe area beginning Friday night, December 30, through early Sunday morning, January 1. There's currently a flood advisory up that replaced a previous flood watch in the region. The advisory goes...
Mountain Democrat
Rain wreaks havoc
Caltrans officials announced Highway 50 has reopened at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines but traffic over Echo Summit is being held for avalanche control. The Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol is reporting Highway 50 is closed at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines and at Meyers in the Tahoe Basin due to roadway flooding.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
mynews4.com
Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
