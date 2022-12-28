ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Comments / 1

Related
2news.com

Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
NEVADA STATE
FOX40

“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Snow results in cancellation of flood advisory

A flood advisory for Carson Valley was canceled early after forecast rain turned entirely to snow. "The heavy rain has turned over to snow," forecasters said at 5:20 p.m. "Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures." A Fish Springs resident reported...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch

The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Heavy snow continues to hit Tahoe on New Year’s Eve

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snow is expected to continue into the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday has a Winter Storm Warning in place through Sunday Jan. 1. “Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early this morning, but may drop lower...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning

A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Record-Courier

Double rainbow foretells new storm

A double rainbow over Carson Valley accompanied the first indications of this weekend’s stormy weather. A rain gauge in Genoa recorded a quarter-inch of rain over the first three hours of a flood watch issued for Western Nevada today. A wind advisory kicked off at 10 a.m. today which...
GENOA, NV
2news.com

Flood Advisory up Through Sunday, Sandbags Available

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno has forecast an atmospheric river type storm event will impact the Greater Reno-Tahoe area beginning Friday night, December 30, through early Sunday morning, January 1. There's currently a flood advisory up that replaced a previous flood watch in the region. The advisory goes...
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Rain wreaks havoc

Caltrans officials announced Highway 50 has reopened at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines but traffic over Echo Summit is being held for avalanche control. The Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol is reporting Highway 50 is closed at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines and at Meyers in the Tahoe Basin due to roadway flooding.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
mynews4.com

Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy