Read full article on original website
Related
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
WA greenhouse gas emissions highest since ‘07 in latest inventory
They were also more than 9% higher than emission targets set by the state Legislature for 2020.
nwsportsmanmag.com
2022 Northwest Fish And Wildlife Year In Review
As another year winds down, I’m again taking a look back at important, notable and unusual stories in the Northwest’s fish and wildlife world. From a record sockeye run, state record catches and record bull elk to commission controversies, Congressional craziness and the dam removal front, from cougars with a taste for wolves and selfish shellfish swine to a very wayward moose, wandering walleye and a guy who caught a salmon with his kiteboard, 2022 was a helluva ride. Here are some of the fish and wildlife stories I found myself writing up or following closely over the year that just was:
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
everettpost.com
Larsen Secures $31,529,221 for Fifteen Local Projects in Omnibus Spending Package
“My priority in shaping spending bills is to invest in Northwest Washington communities to create jobs, keep the economy moving and improve vital services residents rely on,” said Larsen. “I will continue to champion these critical projects to ensure communities can strengthen vital infrastructure, build a cleaner, safer and more accessible transportation network, improve access to critical services for working families and students, and grow Washington’s economy.”
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE. Washington will...
WA employers must disclose ‘genuinely expected’ pay next year
Washington state employers will soon be required to disclose in job listings the expected salary range for applicants. A new pay transparency law gets enacted in January. Washington’s Pay Transparency Law (SB 5761) will require employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or a salary range in their job postings, along with “a general description of the benefits and other compensation offered.”
KOMO News
These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023
WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
KUOW
Despite rise in emissions, Gov. Inslee says Washington can still meet carbon pollution goals
Washington state is not meeting its own greenhouse gas reduction goals. But in an interview, Gov. Jay Inslee said he thinks the state can still meet its reduction goals by 2050. Still, in recent years, emissions have increased in Washington. "I think it is very likely Washington state will meet...
wa.gov
Janel McFeat named Executive Director of Washington Statewide Re-entry Council
OLYMPIA, WA — Human rights champion Janel McFeat will lead Washington’s Statewide Re-entry Council beginning Jan. 3. McFeat, who started her social work career in Tacoma and currently serves as strategic planner/program manager for the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe’s re-entry program, created a nationally-recognized re-entry program using evidence-based practices and a people-first human dignity model. She is a White House Champion for Change nominee and recipient of the Linda Gabriel Human Rights Award among numerous other honors for her leading work with formerly incarcerated young people, adults and their families.
Capital gains tax now ‘in effect' unless Washington Supreme Court strikes it down
(The Center Square) – It’s official: the Washington State Department of Revenue plans to collect the new capital gains income tax that was ruled unconstitutional earlier this year by a lower court judge. That’s according a Dec. 27 letter from DOR Acting Director John Ryser to state Rep....
Minimum wage, ghost guns, and more: New Washington laws set to take effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Washington at the beginning of the new year, involving rideshares, overtime, job postings, and more. Companies that employ 15 or more employees must begin to include a salary range in job postings. The bill, which was passed last February, includes internal transfers to a new position or promotion.
This is what members will find at the new Bellingham Costco car wash
The site was under construction in the summer of 2022.
koze.com
Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls
OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
Washington pot shop armed robberies at 10-year high as SAFE Banking Act fails
(The Center Square) – According to an unofficial tracker by greater Seattle area cannabis retailer Uncle Ike’s, there have been at least 100 armed robberies of Washington state pot shops in 2022, the most in the past decade. The 10-year high in armed robberies at Evergreen State marijuana stores comes at a time when a federal banking bill aimed at stopping pot store stick-ups failed to pass the Senate. The...
Washington imposes harsh new rules for autonomous test cars – self-driving firms will have to fork out big bucks
WASHINGTON has enacted new legislation requiring self-driving companies to have a minimum of $5million in liability insurance to test within the state. The Northwestern region’s average minimum driver liability insurance for everyday motorists is $25,000. This difference amounts to self-driving companies paying 200 times more for insurance. The state’s...
nwsportsmanmag.com
WDFW Commission Gives Director Susewind A Pay Raise
Calling it “the most difficult state job to excel at,” the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission gave WDFW Director Kelly Susewind an 8 percent raise this afternoon, his first outside of cost of living increases over the four and a half years he’s been in the (very) hot seat.
How much will Washington's new minimum wage impact the economy?
ANACORTES, Wash. — On Jan. 1, Washington's minimum wage will jump to $15.74 an hour. The $1.25 increase makes it the highest in the nation. Waitress Kaisha Paul works to support her family of three at Anacortes' Rockfish Grill. She's grateful for her pending pay raise but knows it won't go too far.
KXRO.com
State agencies announce 2023 Discover Pass Free Days
2023 will start the year with First Day Hikes on January 1, but that is just the first of 12 special Discover Pass Free Day next year. The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a...
Opinion: Washington State's Minimum Wage Hike is a Disaster for its Young Workers
Starting on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for workers aged 16 and older. This increase, which is nearly 9%, will make Washington's minimum wage the highest in the country, even surpassing California's planned increase to $15.50 per hour.
Comments / 0