ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nwsportsmanmag.com

2022 Northwest Fish And Wildlife Year In Review

As another year winds down, I’m again taking a look back at important, notable and unusual stories in the Northwest’s fish and wildlife world. From a record sockeye run, state record catches and record bull elk to commission controversies, Congressional craziness and the dam removal front, from cougars with a taste for wolves and selfish shellfish swine to a very wayward moose, wandering walleye and a guy who caught a salmon with his kiteboard, 2022 was a helluva ride. Here are some of the fish and wildlife stories I found myself writing up or following closely over the year that just was:
WASHINGTON STATE
everettpost.com

Larsen Secures $31,529,221 for Fifteen Local Projects in Omnibus Spending Package

“My priority in shaping spending bills is to invest in Northwest Washington communities to create jobs, keep the economy moving and improve vital services residents rely on,” said Larsen. “I will continue to champion these critical projects to ensure communities can strengthen vital infrastructure, build a cleaner, safer and more accessible transportation network, improve access to critical services for working families and students, and grow Washington’s economy.”
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

WA employers must disclose ‘genuinely expected’ pay next year

Washington state employers will soon be required to disclose in job listings the expected salary range for applicants. A new pay transparency law gets enacted in January. Washington’s Pay Transparency Law (SB 5761) will require employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or a salary range in their job postings, along with “a general description of the benefits and other compensation offered.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023

WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
WASHINGTON STATE
wa.gov

Janel McFeat named Executive Director of Washington Statewide Re-entry Council

OLYMPIA, WA — Human rights champion Janel McFeat will lead Washington’s Statewide Re-entry Council beginning Jan. 3. McFeat, who started her social work career in Tacoma and currently serves as strategic planner/program manager for the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe’s re-entry program, created a nationally-recognized re-entry program using evidence-based practices and a people-first human dignity model. She is a White House Champion for Change nominee and recipient of the Linda Gabriel Human Rights Award among numerous other honors for her leading work with formerly incarcerated young people, adults and their families.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls

OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington pot shop armed robberies at 10-year high as SAFE Banking Act fails

(The Center Square) – According to an unofficial tracker by greater Seattle area cannabis retailer Uncle Ike’s, there have been at least 100 armed robberies of Washington state pot shops in 2022, the most in the past decade. The 10-year high in armed robberies at Evergreen State marijuana stores comes at a time when a federal banking bill aimed at stopping pot store stick-ups failed to pass the Senate. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Washington imposes harsh new rules for autonomous test cars – self-driving firms will have to fork out big bucks

WASHINGTON has enacted new legislation requiring self-driving companies to have a minimum of $5million in liability insurance to test within the state. The Northwestern region’s average minimum driver liability insurance for everyday motorists is $25,000. This difference amounts to self-driving companies paying 200 times more for insurance. The state’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwsportsmanmag.com

WDFW Commission Gives Director Susewind A Pay Raise

Calling it “the most difficult state job to excel at,” the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission gave WDFW Director Kelly Susewind an 8 percent raise this afternoon, his first outside of cost of living increases over the four and a half years he’s been in the (very) hot seat.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

State agencies announce 2023 Discover Pass Free Days

2023 will start the year with First Day Hikes on January 1, but that is just the first of 12 special Discover Pass Free Day next year. The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy