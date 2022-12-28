ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022

As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

New 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide

“The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “We develop this publication with the help of fisheries biologists and staff to ensure it has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and we make sure that anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia 2022 Food Shrimp Season to Close December 31

Georgia’s commercial and recreational food shrimp season will close as prescribed by law at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today. Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division (CRD), which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
theshelbyreport.com

Four Star Fruit Reflects On Concluding California Grape Season

Delano, California-based Four Star Fruit, a grower and marketer of year-round table grapes, is concluding the California grape season and is transitioning to the Peruvian and Chilean import season. The California growing season this year was difficult due to the hot weather, creating problematic growing conditions and higher input costs,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Georgia launches health insurance portal

Georgia has launched its own online health insurance portal called Georgia Access, Capital Beat News Service reported Dec. 28. The launch comes after the state failed to win approval to leave the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, according to the report. Georgia's website includes links to 10 health insurance...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Higher rain chances Friday, New Year’s weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a cold Christmas as well as abundant sunshine, the weather pattern will shift to a warmer one with better rain chances as the New Year’s weekend gets started. A trough of low pressure aloft, along with a cold front at the surface, is forecast...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Renters' rights and water issues | What to know

ATLANTA — Hundreds of metro Atlanta residents continue to be impacted by freezing weather - in particular, with the meltdown in many pipe systems around large apartment complexes. Several residents waiting on repairs are asking - what can they do if the repairs taking too long?. Here's some of...
GEORGIA STATE

