A local baker is suing the Mississippi Department of Revenue for revoking her medical cannabis dispensary license. Nicole Huff, owner of Southern Flour Bakery, filed an appeal in November to Lowndes County Circuit Court challenging MDOR’s decision on the basis she was not given enough time to obtain her city privilege license. Huff received her license from MDOR on July 26 to operate a medical cannabis dispensary next to her bakery at 1920 Hwy. 45 N. She had applied for a state license e.

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO