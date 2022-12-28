Read full article on original website
Lowndes’ Year in Review: $2.5B aluminum mill, slew of new city dept heads, federal charges against J5 leaders make headlines in 2022
“I’m going to vote for it, or commit suicide,” said District 17 Sen. Chuck Younger, referencing the largest economic development deal in the state’s history. That deal — an aluminum mill going onto Steel Dynamics’ campus off of Airport Road — represents a $2.5 billion investment by the company and a huge infusion of jobs.
Homicide rates down in Tupelo and Starkville
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Homicide rates in Tupelo, Columbus and Starkville are equal or less than the year before. According to the Tupelo Police Department, it reported three homicides in 2022 and seven in 2021. Starkville Police reported one homicide in 2022 and four in 2021. Columbus Police reported seven...
Starkville looking forward to completion of long-awaited projects
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - With the new year comes new projects, new goals and new desires for Mississippi cities like Starkville. "Progress. My motto is always progress. More and better," Mayor Lynn Spruill said. She’s looking forward to the completion of several projects. There's a build grant to make...
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
One person shot at downtown Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early afternoon shooting in Downtown Columbus has left one person hospitalized and police looking for a shooter. The call came in at 1:41 this afternoon saying that someone had been shot. When police officers and sheriff’s deputies got to the scene on 5th street...
One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office ask for meat donations
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ms (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They’re asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore says a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
Who runs the city? New chief says it won’t be criminals
“I met this young man when he was around 19 years old,” said retired New Orleans Police Department Lt. Ira Thomas. “… When he learned I was a police officer, he kind of latched onto me. He wanted to know everything about being a police officer.”. The...
More details released about Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
Pet of the Week - Josephine
Josephine is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Dec. 30, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
One person wounded in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
Lost cannabis dispensary license costs baker dough
A local baker is suing the Mississippi Department of Revenue for revoking her medical cannabis dispensary license. Nicole Huff, owner of Southern Flour Bakery, filed an appeal in November to Lowndes County Circuit Court challenging MDOR’s decision on the basis she was not given enough time to obtain her city privilege license. Huff received her license from MDOR on July 26 to operate a medical cannabis dispensary next to her bakery at 1920 Hwy. 45 N. She had applied for a state license e.
Oktibbeha’s Year in Review: A coaching legend passes, Starkville grows, county lake gets federal help
Those words from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers at Humphrey Coliseum encapsulated the feelings of a community and so many others across the college football world as they mourned the loss of a coaching legend. A month before, MSU’s athletic director jumped ship for Auburn. Other issues making headlines...
Northeast water supplier provides update about disinfectant switch
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply released an update on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28 about its temporary change in disinfectant. The water supplier first announced the temporary change from chloramines to free chlorine on Dec. 23. It announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 it will resume using...
Abandoned, older structures more at risk of catching fire during winter
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – During the colder months, people usually bump up the heat while also bringing out extra heat sources like space heaters. Many know that those can cause fires in the home or in any building if not plugged in correctly or covered. But that’s not the...
Arrest expected soon in Christmas Eve shootout
No arrests have been made in a Christmas Eve shooting that left one dead and four wounded, according to the Columbus Police Department. A CPD press release issued Sunday reported a 22-year-old man and a 48-year-old man got into an argument at a Christmas Eve party at a home in the 90 block of Luxapalila Drive. Weapons were produced and gunfire erupted, leaving the 48-year-old fatally shot.
Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
Goings on with Grant: Aldi now open in Starkville
Get ready to bust out the brown paper and cloth bags folks, the Aldi grocery store located at 607 Hwy. 12 opened on Dec. 13, just before Christmas. I got the chance to explore the new store Wednesday in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center with all its fresh vegetables and quirky snacks lining aisle after aisle right after paying a quarter to use its iconic pay-to-use shopping carts.
