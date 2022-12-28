Read full article on original website
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Marvel dominated the headlines this week with a few announcements. All reported on by Tony Thornley. First up, Marvel announced a new Planet of the Apes comic in 2023. Then, we got confirmation that Jason Aaron will be bringing his epic Avengers run to an end this April with Avengers Assemble Omega.
Brian Michael Bendis And Dark Horse Present A New Edition Of ‘Fortune And Glory’
Before co-creating Miles Morales, Wakanda Forever’s Ironheart, and Jessica Jones, before the triumphant successes with Secret Invasion, Daredevil, Superman, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Invincible Iron Man,… before the original series Powers, Scarlet, Cover, and The Ones…. Before all these, Brian Michael Bendis was a hungry young cartoonist about to...
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Star Wars’ #30
NO SPACE – MAROONED! Some of the Rebel Alliance’s best and brightest have gotten lost in an unknown region of space while hunting for a lost treasure. How will LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA, LANDO CALRISSIAN and AMILYN HOLDO ever survive the horrors…of NO-SPACE?
Preview: Sprinting Down A Rabbit Hole In ‘The Black Ghost’ Vol. 2 TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Black Ghost Volume 2 TPB, dropping next week from writers Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher, artists George Kambadais and Marco Finnegan, and colorist Greg Smallwood. ‘Six months after the events of the first arc, we find Lara in a different spot....
Comicon’s 5 Best Comic Book Films Of 2022
As an adjunct to our Best of the Year Awards, Comicon would like to also recognize the best in films based on comic books in the past year. Of course, fewer than ten were released in 2022, but putting them into a top 5 order of relative quality reveals how much potential still exists in the genre while also highlighting some of its unfortunate pitfalls. And with studios ever hungry to convert comics into films, they’d do well to pay attention what these five films did and how they fared at the box office and in public opinion.
Brothers Reunited – Previewing ‘Shang-Chi: Master Of The Ten Rings’ #1
Colours: Erick Arciniega w/Protobunker’s Fer Sifuentes-Sujo. Shang-Chi is lost in time and the only one who can help him is…his father?! What will Shang-Chi do when he meets the younger version of his evil parent? Will he be able to change the course of history? Or will Shang-Chi be shocked to discover he didn’t know his father as well as he thought? Find out as Gene Luen Yang’s Shang-Chi saga comes to its shocking conclusion!”
Comicon’s 5 Most Progressive Comics Of 2022
Welcome to Comicon.com’s Best of the Year Awards, gathering the best comics and comics talent of the strange year that was 2021. This year we will be awarding in the following categories: Best Original Graphic Novels, Best Comic Series, Best Single Comic Issues, Best Writers, Best Artists, Best Cover Artists, Best Colorists, Best Letterers, Best Digital/Webcomics, and Most Progressive Comics.
Scout Comics Announces ‘Oswald And The Star-Chaser’ For February 2023
Scout Comics has announced Oswald And The Star-Chaser, dropping in February from writers Tommy Kulik and Tyler Villano Maron, line artist Tom Hoskisson, and color artist Rebecca Good. ‘Following a list of his childhood heroes, a young space knight ventures across the stars with an enigmatic mercenary to reclaim their...
New To You Comics #124: It’s Clobberin’ Time In ‘The Thing’
Everyone has different tastes in comics. Here at New To You Comics, we explore that as Tony and Scott dive into comics that, well, it’s right there in the column title. This week, we dive into a recent hit starring one of Marvel’s greatest. Ben Grimm was probably...
Look Out, Villains! Reviewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #2
‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ captures all the fun of comic books and the things that one loves about Spider-Man in one perfectly all-ages comic that truly appeals to all ages. The world needs as many of these Double Trouble books as the creative team wants to keep giving us because fun powerful comic books like this are always needed.
One Piece Diaries #43 – Thriller Bark Arc #1
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
Attitude In A Half Shell: Reviewing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ #1
‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ brings the two beloved 80s/90s franchises back together for an explosive new series that picks up where the last one left off while spinning off in its own direction. Any fan of these characters is in for a delightful gorgeous colorful fun experience that will make them want to pick up their colored bandana or jump around doing some impressive martial arts style kicks.
Arkham’s Curse Reborn: Reviewing ‘Batman: Shadows Of The Bat: The Tower’
A powerhouse team of creators came together to make Shadows of the Bat, an ambitious effort to tell one mega weekly story in one Batman-related title, an emotional, gorgeous, powerful, character development-filled, roller coaster of a ride. There is a fun but dark energy through this book and its ensemble nature and shuffling character spotlight help to make this one of the best Bat-family-related runs we’ve ever gotten.
The Stuff Of Legends: Previewing ‘Trojan’ #1 From AWA Upshot
“Once upon a time, we lived alongside Legends. Creatures of myth. Centaurs, fauns, gorgons, kelpies, gnomes, and more. They were spectacular. Majestic. Powerful. Peaceful. Pure. In comparison, we were ugly. Weak. Warmongering. Rotten. Is it any wonder we could not live alongside them any longer? After driving these Legends to the fringes of society, an uglier form of mythos takes shape in the form of rumors of live snuff shows for dark web high rollers. When a mysterious young woman, Nessa, enlists the help of a hacker to take a tour of the grisliest corners of the Dark Web, she sets in motion a war between those who peddle to mankind’s darkest fantasies and a world that transcends imagination. Trojan is fantasy thriller full of wonder and horror in equal measure.”
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 3
The tough thing to do with reboots and remakes is capture the spirit of the original. Besides new characters, plots, music, and even themes, the spirit has to be there. It’s some unquantifiable force that can only be experienced. The National Treasure movies had a very specific spirit. It was about adventure, familial legacy, and cultural history. While the first two episodes of the new National Treasure: Edge of History try hard to reconfigure this universe for a new generation, it stumbled on embodying that spirit. But the third episode shows hope that it can be restored.
Adult Animation Revolution: Why Aspiring Showrunners Should Make Comics
Many art school graduates dream of making the next Adventure Time or Stephen Universe and becoming a showrunner in their 20s. However, I would advocate for young professionals to consider creating comic books. Most young creatives want to do: hand drawn animation, high concepts, plot driven narratives, female and queer...
Review Round Up: All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
Happy New Year, everyone! One more round up before the new year commences from your friendly neighbourhood reviewers. Scott Redmond ends the year with another impressive roundof reviews. He looked at the following titles:. Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Double Trouble #2 (Marvel) Marauders Vol. 1 (Marvel) Wakanda #3 (Marvel)
Advance Review: Even Gods Can Die In `Fallen’ #1
Most of the gods of ancient myology have been cast down to Earth, but we’re not quite sure why. While there is plenty of action and intrigue in this first issue, most readers will need some more explanation to know why they should care about these heavenly characters. Overall.
‘The Experience’ To Offer George And Carol Flynn Perez’s Copies Of ‘JLA/Avengers’ On Friday’s Original Art Show
The fundraising continues on this week’s episode of The Experience‘s original art show. This time around, Carol Flynn is making available the two copies of JLA/Avengers she and her late husband, George Perez, held in their collection. The hardcovers come from The Hero Initiative’s limited edition reprint of the series, which appeared in stores a few years back in the small print run of 7,000 copies. Proceeds from the sales will go to Flynn.
