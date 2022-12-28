Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Common Signs That You Need Furnace Service
Originally Posted On: https://kd-mechanical.com/common-signs-that-you-need-furnace-service/. You aren’t going to be able to survive in a Loudoun or Fairfax County, VA home that doesn’t have heat for very long in the wintertime. Temperatures routinely get down into the 20s and 30s during the winter months, so you’ll need to have a furnace in your house that’s firing on all cylinders to stay warm.
Check In and Reset
January is a time to reset, and the January issue of Prince William Living is all about supporting you in getting the fresh start you may need after a stressful holiday season. We encourage you as you enter 2023 to check in with yourself and others. How is your mental health? What do you need to feel and be your best self? Check out our feature to learn about mental wellness and local support resources in our community.
Training Helps Every Dog to Have Its Day
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. One of the common difficulties with learning a new language is finding the opportunity to speak it on a regular basis. Total immersion is even better for forcing the brain to shift over to a new kind of thinking. But did you realize you may have this opportunity every day? The language is called dog, and with a little help, you can master your best friend’s native tongue. The ultimate goal, of course, is to be able to train your dog, but the ability to understand your dog is a necessary building block.
Feeling Better in Your Own Body
Sponsored by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Registered Nurse Laura Falvey, who was born and raised in Northern Virginia, knew weight loss surgery. was a tool that could help her get healthy. One year after surgery, she was down 100 pounds from her highest weight. “It was for me just...
theburn.com
Gyro Kitchen Express starts soft opening in Leesburg
A new fast-casual restaurant is quietly opening its doors today at the Leesburg Premium Outlets mall. It’s the start of a soft opening for Gyro Kitchen Express. Back in October, we reported on how the local Gyro Kitchen Express food truck had decided to branch out into a brick-and-mortar location. The new spot is at the far end of the mall, in the same block with Jos A. Banks and the Old Navy outlet store.
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
theburn.com
Burning Question: When will the new Lotte Plaza in Sterling open?
Burning Question: (The Burn wrote about) a new Lotte Plaza (grocery) store going into the old Safeway located at Countryside Marketplace in Sterling. The article ended with the manager estimating a Fall 2022 opening. I have driven by the place a few times and the “Coming Soon” sign is still up. Was wondering if you could get an update on their plans. — Bob P.
theburn.com
Burst water pipe delays opening at new Purcellville restaurant
The best laid plans of mice and men… that’s probably what the folks at The Local Cut are thinking after a pipe froze and burst right above the new restaurant’s bar. The anticipated opening of the Purcellville establishment has now been slightly delayed. “As much as we...
alxnow.com
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
fox5dc.com
Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
WSET
Wholesome Foods expands USDA-inspected meat processing facility in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
NBC Washington
A Science Project Designed by High School Students in Fairfax County is Now in Outer Space
It's a big day for students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia: A science project they designed is now in outer space. A satellite built by the young scholars launched from the International Space Station early Thursday morning. The students there are familiar...
What’s Cooking in Chef Evans’ Class
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Seems like Ronald Evans is always cooking up something special at Potomac High School in Dumfries. Chef Evans, as his students call him, teaches culinary arts, but his students get a lot more from him than that.
Taking the Lead in the Face of Change
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Leadership Prince William is a local 501(c) 3 organization whose alums include CEOs, entrepreneurs, elected officials, executives, veterans, and dozens of community leaders who shape the communities of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
fox5dc.com
Senior dogs find forever home in Alexandria after forming lifelong bond
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A pair of senior dogs have found a new family just in time for the new year in Alexandria!. Twelve-year-old bonded canine sisters Sophie and Joey have been looking for a new home ever since their lifelong senior owner found herself unable to care for them anymore.
WUSA
Whirlwind wedding week for Utah couple in Fairfax County, Virginia
They drove a rental car from Dallas to northern Virginia after Southwest canceled their flight. A TV reporter's text reunited them with their luggage.
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
alxnow.com
Notes: New toll lanes inbound for Alexandria-adjacent highways
🌤 Today’s weather: Clear throughout the day. High of 47 and low of 35. 🌤 Tomorrow: Clear throughout the day. High of 54 and low of 35. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. The major highways around Alexandria...
