Racine, WI

kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Genetti Cookies

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Paielli’s Bakery, 6020 39th Ave., is not so much a restaurant, but a gallery of deliciousness. Upon...
KENOSHA, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

The top 7 Milwaukee locations we visited on ‘Urban Spelunking’ in 2022

Our podcast Urban Spelunking takes listeners to a noteworthy Milwaukee location every week. Sometimes it’s a mansion or church, sometimes it’s an old bar or warehouse, and sometimes we visit a demolition site making way for something new. But every week, OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo and I find a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the victims as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Officials say...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Live events return to Kenosha, pandemic restrictions relax

The end to a host of pandemic-related restrictions had Kenosha County bursting out all over in 2022, with festivals, events and the phasing out of rules including mask requirements. In July, hordes of AMC vehicles descended upon the City of Kenosha for the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show. From Tuesday...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Digital billboard promoting Milwaukee running in Times Square

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will be part of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday. Visit Milwaukee paid for a 35-foot digital billboard. It'll play the above advertisement in New York City's Times Square. The video highlights National Geographic recently naming Milwaukee to its "Best of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha firefighters throw Christmas party for kids at Action Territory

Kenosha firefighters made the holiday season a bit brighter for dozens of area children and their families this week. A high-energy Christmas party sponsored by the Professional Firefighters Local 414 CARE happened at America’s Action Territory, 12345 75th St., Wednesday afternoon. CARE, which stands for Community Assistance Response Effort,...
KENOSHA, WI
wortfm.org

Beneath Our Feet: Preservation and The Milwaukee Poor Farm Cemetery

In 2013, the Milwaukee County Poor Farm Cemetery was disturbed for the third time, leaving 2,480 human remains to rest in the halls of UW Milwaukee until they could be identified. The cemetery was active from the 1880s until it closed in the 1920s, when the land was immediately used...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens

WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents

WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha man accused of fleeing from deputy, driving through Petrifying Springs Golf Course

An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following a high-speed chase through a golf course. James L. Fulkerson was charged earlier this month with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Fulkerson appeared at Intake Court Wednesday and posted the $20,000 cash bond imposed on him Thursday.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

House without heat or water now has flooding

MILWAUKEE — Tiffany Daniel's three-year stay at her rented house on 12th and Walnut streets in Milwaukee is coming to an end. Tuesday, her story aired on WISN 12 News, as she shared her struggle to stay with no heat for nearly two weeks, and no water for the past five days. Then, Wednesday morning, a development for the worse.
MILWAUKEE, WI

