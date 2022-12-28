Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Skate night is back at Fleetwood-Jourdain
Skate night is returning to the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center Friday night, Bobby Burns, 5th Ward Council member, announced in his opening remarks during a virtual meeting Thursday spanning over two hours. “That’s something that I’ve heard a lot in the community. I’m really excited,” he said. Burns thanked Pastor Ken...
evanstonroundtable.com
The 10 best-read stories of 2022
Good morning and Happy New Year, Evanston. As we ring in 2023, we at the RoundTable are reflecting on the stories that meant the most to our readers by highlighting some of our most popular articles from 2022. Over the last year, Evanston has seen Mayor Daniel Biss appoint two...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday holiday digest
It’s been such a long time since we’ve blithely gathered in groups to enjoy the arts, athletics and the social pleasures of crowds. The return of a robust social life is still not guaranteed (see the yo-yo-ing of Covid, flu and RSV numbers) but slowly, public life is returning to Evanston.
evanstonroundtable.com
City Council challenges for 2023?
It doesn’t take a crystal ball to predict that the new year will bring a number of big ticket decisions before the Evanston City Council. But Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma took a minute at his last ward meeting of the year on Dec. 6, to look into the future and outline what he sees as the top eight issues to watch in 2023.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The blue water tower – actually a standpipe that levels out water – rises south of Cleveland Street and west of Hartrey Avenue. It’s one of the many crucial parts of Evanston’s water infrastructure. (Photo by Joerg Metzer) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer...
evanstonroundtable.com
Final 2022 Fifth Ward meeting deals with ‘big ticket’ communication
Communication from city officials on major big ticket projects is not enough, according to a small group of community members at the Fifth Ward meeting Thursday. Sixteen people attended the virtual meeting which spanned over two hours and six people spoke about a number of issues but the discussion focused on three large projects: the proposed District 65 Fifth Ward school, renovation of Northwestern University stadium and a new affordable housing project under development.
evanstonroundtable.com
City to pick up holiday trees Jan. 3-27
City of Evanston crews will pick up holiday trees beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 27. The four-week window provides residents with the flexibility to take down their trees when it’s convenient. Trees will be picked up on the same day of the week as residents’ normal refuse and recycling collection.
evanstonroundtable.com
Union vote set for NU graduate workers
With the new year on the horizon, graduate workers at Northwestern University are gearing up for an election in the winter quarter that will answer one question: whether they want a union. The union movement at the school, nearly six years in the making, has reached a crescendo, with the election on Jan. 10 and 11 serving as the high point.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball coach: The last Centralia tourney game ‘got away from us’
The members of the Evanston boys basketball team, especially the newcomers to the program, spent the months of June through December learning just what is and isn’t a good shot for themselves and their teammates. That’s a lesson that’s been pretty well received, even if the Wildkits had to...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the Editor: Property tax justice for E-Town
I am asking for property tax justice for Evanston as a “sayer,” and not a “nay-sayer.” I feel compelled to point out the growing and yawning capital disparity between Northwestern University’s $16 billion endowment and the diminutive funds and budget that Evanston squeezes by on, with ever-increasing property taxes resting solely on Evanston residents.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS girls basketball: Ransom, Ukaj lead Kits to consolation final in 64-57 win
Everyone’s heard that Rome wasn’t built in a day – and after only four days of having a full lineup for Evanston girl’s basketball, lots of construction remains – but while it may not be built, the structure of the team is becoming clear. Evanston...
