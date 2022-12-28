Marian Giese 92, of Princeton, former Mayville resident, left this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Marian was born January 7, 1930, a daughter of Ray and Sylvia Schellpfeffer. She lived most of her life in Mayville growing up on the silver fox farm just west of town and coming back to the same farm later to raise her family.

PRINCETON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO