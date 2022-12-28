Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dodgecountypionier.com
Alan Clarence “Buddy” Kanas
“I just want to go home”; were his final words, as Alan Kanas peacefully left his earthly home surrounded by his family, to join Our Savior on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 65. Alan, affectionately known to many as “Buddy”, was born on October 5, 1957,...
dodgecountypionier.com
Lloyd M. Musack
Lloyd M. Musack, 83, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Beaver Dam. Lloyd was born the son of William and Selma (Krueger) Musack on October 9, 1939, in Theresa. He graduated from Mayville High School. Lloyd was united in marriage to Patricia Wurtz on October...
dodgecountypionier.com
Marian Giese
Marian Giese 92, of Princeton, former Mayville resident, left this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Marian was born January 7, 1930, a daughter of Ray and Sylvia Schellpfeffer. She lived most of her life in Mayville growing up on the silver fox farm just west of town and coming back to the same farm later to raise her family.
dodgecountypionier.com
USCellular Sponsors L.H.S. Marching “Band’s” Florida Performances
USCellular Sponsors L.H.S. Marching “Band’s” Florida Performances USCELLULAR The Lomira High School (LHS) Marching Band received a $1,000 sponsorship from UScellular’s Community Connections program to help pay for the group’s travel to Orlando to perform at Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Universal Studios in March 2023. The Community Connections program provides sponsorship support.
dodgecountypionier.com
Lomira Students Participate in Young Leaders Breakfast
Lomira Students Participate in Young Leaders Breakfast Lomira High School students, from left, Evan Casper, Carter Hahn, Sasha Doyle and Grant Luedtke on Dec. 6 at the Youth Leaders Breakfast organized by the Young Professionals of Fond du Lac. The Young Professionals of Fond du Lac (YPF), a program of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, recently hosted its second annual Young Leaders Breakfast event.
Comments / 0