MORONI, Sanpete County — A Moroni couple were charged Friday with killing their 2-year-old daughter. Juan Castillo, 51, and Anyi Nicol Canales Cruz, 22, are charged in 6th District Court with child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony, and child abuse, a third-degree felony. Castillo also faces an additional charge of drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.

MORONI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO