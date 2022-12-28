ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

outbreaknewstoday.com

Bangladesh reports record dengue deaths in 2022

The Bangladesh Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ended 2022 reporting 281 total dengue related deaths, easily breaking the previous record for fatalities in 2019 when 179 deaths were recorded. 260 of the deaths were recorded from September through December alone with more than 100 seen in November. DGHS numbers...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Rabies in Mexico: Human cases reported in Oaxaca and Nayarit

The state of Oaxaca, in southwestern Mexico, reported 4 cases of human rabies in December 2022, an infection transmitted through the bite of wild animals. The health authorities reported that an adult woman and three minors contracted the infection in the state of Oaxaca. Two of them, according to a statement from the local government, are in critical condition. 100% of the cases were the result of bat bites.
myscience.org

The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe

A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gillian May

Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use

I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.
The Independent

College student who disappeared while studying in France is reunited with his mother and coming home to US

The American college student who mysteriously disappeared while studying abroad in France has been reunited with his family. Ken DeLand Jr disappeared a little more than two weeks ago, launching an international missing persons search as his family feared the worst.On Friday, the student’s father broke the happy news that his son had been found alive and well in Spain.French authorities confirmed on Saturday that Mr DeLand Jr “is currently in Lyon with his mother and they should be taking a plane together for the United-States today during the day.”Details surrounding his disappearance remain unclear. The college student’s father, Ken...
The Independent

Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police

27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...

