Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raccoon River Wrestling all about family atmosphere
The first year of girls sanctioned wrestling has received nothing but high praise. The Raccoon River Wrestling team is made up of girls from Waukee, Northwest, Van Meter, and ADM. James Biscoglia is in his first season coaching RRW after 16+ years at Waukee and Van Meter coaching boys. In fact, James coached his son […]
saturdaytradition.com
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
Iowa Basketball: How to watch Hawkeyes take on Nebraska
Iowa is fresh off a tough loss to Eastern Illinois and are hoping to begin correcting the glaring issues when they travel to Nebraska on Thursday. A big boost for the Hawkeyes is that Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery will return to the lineup. The game is slated to begin at 6 pm. CT.
Watch: Fran McCaffery Press Conference 12-28-22
Iowa Coach Meets with Media Wednesday Ahead of Nebraska Trip
Daily Iowan
Photos: Watch party for Iowa basketball games in Nashville
Hundreds of Hawkeye fans spent time at Tin Roof, a bar in Nashville, to watch Iowa basketball games on Thursday ahead of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Iowa women’s basketball defeated Purdue, 83-68. The Iowa men’s team fell to Nebraska, 66-50. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Grace Smith...
Comments / 0