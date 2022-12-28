Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
calmatters.network
With lease approved, Palo Alto Museum prepares for construction
More than two decades after Palo Alto’s elected leaders began exploring the idea of building a history museum to celebrate everything from HP to the Grateful Dead, the project is finally on the cusp of transitioning from dream to reality. Bolstered by a recent federal grant and newfound political...
KTVU FOX 2
Election error in Alameda County names new winner in District 4 race
OAKLAND, Calif. - A stunning twist in the Oakland School Board race. Mike Hutchinson – who thought he lost his race in District 4 - actually won. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters revealed an error in the tabulation process that would have moved Hutchinson from third place to first.
calmatters.network
San Ramon commissioners discuss future of Chevron Park property
The San Ramon Planning Commission recently debated next steps for the former home of Chevron’s global headquarters, following its reacquisition by Sunset Development earlier this year. After announcing the sale of the property over the summer, Chevron opted to maintain a smaller office space elsewhere at Bishop Ranch while...
oaklandside.org
Alameda County Registrar miscounted Oakland ballots for 2022 election
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters used an incorrect method to count ballots for Oakland and other cities using ranked-choice voting, resulting in inaccurate totals for the Nov. 8, 2022 election. The mistake was serious enough that it may have caused the registrar to certify the wrong winner in the...
sfstandard.com
SF Real Estate Investor Accused of Flouting City Ethics Rules
A politically involved real estate investor convicted of bank fraud faces new legal troubles after the San Francisco Ethics Commission accused him of violating conflict-of-interest rules, according to a new filing. Victor Makras—who has served on a number of boards and commissions going back decades—now faces charges that he violated...
calmatters.network
With newfound spirit of cooperation, Palo Alto ends the year on a bright note
The crowd at The Patio in downtown Palo Alto was filled with faces old and new: City Hall veterans, community volunteers and residents who came here for the big reveal — results of the November election. Ed Lauing, chair of the Planning and Transportation Commission, and Shana Segal, a...
Alameda Co. finds error in ranked-choice voting system, investigating Oakland school board race
"Without being cynical, I now believe in holiday miracles. So it was very shocking to wake up this morning and receive a phone call at 10:30 a.m. from the Alameda County head of elections informing me that I had actually won the election," said Mike Hutchinson, who is currently the District 5 School Board Member but running for District 4.
Alameda County registrar's office error leads to new winner in school board race
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County Registrar of Voters announce changes to the Oakland school board election because of a misconfiguration of the system that tallied the votes, the registrar's office said in a news release late Wednesday.The Nov. 8 election results for District 4 in the Oakland Unified School District will change because of the error. Incumbent Mike Hutchinson is now claiming victory over Nick Resnick, Hutchinson said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Guess what I just found out....... I won the election!!!!!" Hutchinson wrote.The system failed to give candidates a first-choice vote when the voter selected a second choice...
KTVU FOX 2
State agency will not issue final report on Alameda County's 'unsuitable' deputy saga
OAKLAND, Calif. - The state agency vested with the power of overseeing California's peace officer standards will not be issuing any type of final report or reprimand to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, which allowed more than 40 deputies to be hired even though they received D grades and were deemed "not suited" on their first psychological exam.
Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County will start requiring new residential construction in urban and unincorporated areas to be designed with permanent sources of electricity as the only form of energy. The ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. County officials said this was done to help mitigate the effects of The post Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday appeared first on KION546.
The Almanac Online
New State of Mind pizzeria now open in Redwood City
Peninsula native Lars Smith is co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, which is adding a third outpost in Redwood City to its Los Altos and Palo Alto locations. (Photos by Magali Gauthier) With the Instagram announcement that “Christmas came early,” State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria...
KTVU FOX 2
4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
sfstandard.com
Plans for 100 Homes Near SF Schools Could Be Built Faster Using This Method
Fresh plans for 100 homes, including 70 affordable homes, are planned for the city’s Bayview neighborhood—and the developer is using private fundraising in the hopes of getting them built faster. Permit filings say the seven-story apartment building would rise 65 feet and include 17 studios, 37 one-bedrooms apartments,...
calmatters.network
Our favorite bites and beverages of 2022
This year was marked by a plethora of new eateries opening around the Peninsula and a spate of restaurant closures. We saw many restaurants face delays as they readied to open their doors, while others decide to close after long battles against forces like a difficult labor market, rising costs and the ever-present threat of redevelopment.
Bridge toll assistance programs for eligible veterans, low-income residents to take effect
SAN FRANCISCO – Two bridge toll assistance programs are set to go into effect in early 2023, offering free crossings for eligible military veterans and a penalty waiver for low-income residents.Starting Jan. 1, veterans who have a vehicle license plate with a Congressional Medal of Honor, Disabled Veteran, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Ex-Prisoner of War, or Purple Heart designation will be able to cross all California toll bridges for free.That includes the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges like the Bay Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.Eligible veterans do not need...
calmatters.network
Man arrested in homicide of East Palo Alto woman
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Breanna Labat, an East Palo Alto resident, police said Friday. The East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office launched a missing person investigation for Labat, 32, of East Palo Alto, on Dec. 6, East Palo Alto interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said in a press release.
Man facing multiple charges for racist, homophobic assaults in East Bay, DA says
The Colorado man arrested after two racist and homophobic assaults in the East Bay has been charged with multiple criminal counts, the Contra Costa County DA's Office said.
calmatters.network
By the numbers: Pleasanton Weekly's Top 22 Stories of 2022
Here were our 22 most-read stories written in 2022, based on data for PleasantonWeekly.com. 1. Pleasanton: Court rejects citizen group’s appeal in lawsuit over proposed Costco store. 2. Foothill band director charged with inappropriate conduct against minor while at prior district. 3. Livermore: Hells Angels founder Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger...
calmatters.network
Robinson: The election is over, so stop the campaigning
News flash: The 2022 campaign is over. It’s time for our public leaders to govern. The next election year—2024—will come soon enough, but there’s no need to continue the silly season now. The worst manifestation of our current body politic lies at the national level, but...
Contra Costa Herald
New Year brings new Bay Area toll-payment assistance programs
Free crossings for eligible veterans begin Jan. 1, penalty-waiver program coming. Dec. 27, 2022 – The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) and the Golden Gate Bridge District today announced two new bridge toll assistance programs that will benefit customers from lower-income households as well as eligible military veterans, beginning in 2023.
