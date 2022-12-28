OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County Registrar of Voters announce changes to the Oakland school board election because of a misconfiguration of the system that tallied the votes, the registrar's office said in a news release late Wednesday.The Nov. 8 election results for District 4 in the Oakland Unified School District will change because of the error. Incumbent Mike Hutchinson is now claiming victory over Nick Resnick, Hutchinson said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Guess what I just found out....... I won the election!!!!!" Hutchinson wrote.The system failed to give candidates a first-choice vote when the voter selected a second choice...

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO