ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

With lease approved, Palo Alto Museum prepares for construction

More than two decades after Palo Alto’s elected leaders began exploring the idea of building a history museum to celebrate everything from HP to the Grateful Dead, the project is finally on the cusp of transitioning from dream to reality. Bolstered by a recent federal grant and newfound political...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

San Ramon commissioners discuss future of Chevron Park property

The San Ramon Planning Commission recently debated next steps for the former home of Chevron’s global headquarters, following its reacquisition by Sunset Development earlier this year. After announcing the sale of the property over the summer, Chevron opted to maintain a smaller office space elsewhere at Bishop Ranch while...
SAN RAMON, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Real Estate Investor Accused of Flouting City Ethics Rules

A politically involved real estate investor convicted of bank fraud faces new legal troubles after the San Francisco Ethics Commission accused him of violating conflict-of-interest rules, according to a new filing. Victor Makras—who has served on a number of boards and commissions going back decades—now faces charges that he violated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County registrar's office error leads to new winner in school board race

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County Registrar of Voters announce changes to the Oakland school board election because of a misconfiguration of the system that tallied the votes, the registrar's office said in a news release late Wednesday.The Nov. 8 election results for District 4 in the Oakland Unified School District will change because of the error. Incumbent Mike Hutchinson is now claiming victory over Nick Resnick, Hutchinson said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Guess what I just found out....... I won the election!!!!!" Hutchinson wrote.The system failed to give candidates a first-choice vote when the voter selected a second choice...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County will start requiring new residential construction in urban and unincorporated areas to be designed with permanent sources of electricity as the only form of energy. The ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. County officials said this was done to help mitigate the effects of The post Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
The Almanac Online

New State of Mind pizzeria now open in Redwood City

Peninsula native Lars Smith is co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, which is adding a third outpost in Redwood City to its Los Altos and Palo Alto locations. (Photos by Magali Gauthier) With the Instagram announcement that “Christmas came early,” State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Our favorite bites and beverages of 2022

This year was marked by a plethora of new eateries opening around the Peninsula and a spate of restaurant closures. We saw many restaurants face delays as they readied to open their doors, while others decide to close after long battles against forces like a difficult labor market, rising costs and the ever-present threat of redevelopment.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bridge toll assistance programs for eligible veterans, low-income residents to take effect

SAN FRANCISCO – Two bridge toll assistance programs are set to go into effect in early 2023, offering free crossings for eligible military veterans and a penalty waiver for low-income residents.Starting Jan. 1, veterans who have a vehicle license plate with a Congressional Medal of Honor, Disabled Veteran, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Ex-Prisoner of War, or Purple Heart designation will be able to cross all California toll bridges for free.That includes the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges like the Bay Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.Eligible veterans do not need...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Man arrested in homicide of East Palo Alto woman

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Breanna Labat, an East Palo Alto resident, police said Friday. The East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office launched a missing person investigation for Labat, 32, of East Palo Alto, on Dec. 6, East Palo Alto interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said in a press release.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

By the numbers: Pleasanton Weekly's Top 22 Stories of 2022

Here were our 22 most-read stories written in 2022, based on data for PleasantonWeekly.com. 1. Pleasanton: Court rejects citizen group’s appeal in lawsuit over proposed Costco store. 2. Foothill band director charged with inappropriate conduct against minor while at prior district. 3. Livermore: Hells Angels founder Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Robinson: The election is over, so stop the campaigning

News flash: The 2022 campaign is over. It’s time for our public leaders to govern. The next election year—2024—will come soon enough, but there’s no need to continue the silly season now. The worst manifestation of our current body politic lies at the national level, but...
SAN JOSE, CA
Contra Costa Herald

New Year brings new Bay Area toll-payment assistance programs

Free crossings for eligible veterans begin Jan. 1, penalty-waiver program coming. Dec. 27, 2022 – The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) and the Golden Gate Bridge District today announced two new bridge toll assistance programs that will benefit customers from lower-income households as well as eligible military veterans, beginning in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy