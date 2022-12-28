Read full article on original website
Mid-Season Wrestling Report: Spencer Girls
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Girls Wrestling is off to a great start in it’s first year as a sanctioned sport in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Spencer Tigers have done well early on with 5 ranked Wrestlers and a Dual Record of 6-1-1. Spencer Coach Dave Storm talked about some of the key wrestlers.
Spencer Hospital Reporting Progress in Several Areas in Last Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The end of the calendar year is always good for looking back to look at progress made either personally or from a business standpoint and that is exactly what Spencer Hospital President Bill Bumgarner did at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting. The hospital has...
Part 3 of 3: Preparing for Tax Season
Spencer, IA (KICD)– CPA Gary Peters had some end of the year tax tips for us earlier this week. He says a significant change in Iowa taxes take effect January 1st. Peters says clients of Winther Stave and Company also calculate retirement contributions this time of the year too.
Shayla Bee Adds Three Families in December
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer-based Shayla Bee Foundation adopted three more families to close out 2022. Earlier this month the charity that focuses on families with young children suffering from medical issues adopted the Caleb and Britney Snell family of Milford, whose 3 month old son Micah has been diagnosed with Stickler Syndrome resulting in a soft pallet and other complications.
Survey Shows O’Brien County Farmland Most Expensive in State
Ames, IA (KICD)– For the first time in recent memory, Scott County did NOT record the highest priced farmland in the annual ISU Survey. O’Brien County right here in the KICD Broadcast area topped the list this year at 16 thousand 531 dollars. Sioux County came in next at 16,516, and then Scott county – home of the Quad cities – registered 15,968. Number four was Lyon County and number five was Plymouth.
Mike Markley, 81, of Ruthven
Services for 81-year-old Mike Markley of Ruthven will be Saturday, December 31st, at 10:30 a.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the...
O’Brien County Using Grant to Emphasize Ease of Travel in Iowa
Primghar, IA (KICD) — Another local recipient of a recent Iowa Tourism Office grant was the O’Brien County Economic Development Corporation. Like the Spencer Chamber project, OCEDC’s Tourism Blogger Itineraries Project received the full $10,000 available while they match $2,500 of that award. OCEDC Executive Director Kiana...
Five Injured in Single Vehicle Crash Near Jackson
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Five people were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 90 in Jackson County. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene about a mile west of the Jackson exit shortly before 3:30 where an SUV was found to have left the roadway while eastbound and rolled.
No Injuries Reported in Three Clay County Crashes Related to Weather Conditions
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities have released details on three local crashes occurring during last week’s winter storm. The first two incidents occurred just hours apart on the same section of Highway 71 just south of Fostoria. The earlier crash, shortly before ten o’clock Friday morning, involved 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville failing to see a pickup driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle of Milford due to blizzard conditions leading to the southbound vehicles colliding.
Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Paullina Shop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An O’Brien County shop and office were destroyed by a Christmas Eve fire that required work from nine area departments. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells KICD News the initial call came in around six o’clock Saturday morning to 4551 Redwing Avenue, the site of AgState.
Spencer Group Asking For Live Christmas Trees For Upcoming Event
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Before you throw your live Christmas tree away, Spencer Park and Rec Director Bob Fulhart reminds you they would like it for an event coming up in the new year. A reminder to leave the trees only. We’ll tell you more about Blazing Pines as...
Clay County Supervisors Discuss Increasing Funding to Medical Examiner
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County Medical Examiner Dr. David Robison spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about increasing funding for the County Medical Examiner. The current rate for investigations has been in place for some time according to Robison. Robison says recent changes to...
