Mingo County, WV

Mingo Messenger

WHA presents PIOT payment to Williamson Council

The Williamson Housing Authority presented its annual PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) check to the Williamson City Council on Dec. 15. Housing Authority Executive Director Pauline Sturgill told the council she was pleased the Authority was able to make this payment to the City. The check was in the...
WILLIAMSON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

FLETCHER ISSUES SECOND MESSAGE ON NEW BUILDINGS, NEW TAXES FOR LAWRENCE SCHOOL SYSTEM

Building a Better Future for the Students of Lawrence County:. An Overview of the Current Draft of the District Facilities Plan. (This article is the second of a series that will cover topics pertaining to planning, remodeling, building, and financing school facilities in Lawrence County. The articles will be published during the months of December and January.)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Mingo Messenger

Delbarton mayor dies at age 75

Elmer Ray Spence, a two-term mayor of Delbarton, died on Thursday, Dec. 22. He was 75 years old. Spence most recently served as the mayor for the town of Delbarton since July 1, 2019. He won the mayor’s seat during the last municipal election, narrowly defeating long-term incumbent John Preece by six votes as a write-in candidate. He had served three and a half years of that term.
DELBARTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Longtime Kanawha County police officer retiring after 51 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A longtime lawman is stepping down from his post at the State Capitol this week. Bob Long retires with 51 years of law enforcement experience under his belt. Currently he’s a member of the Capitol Police but previously served as the chief of the Yeager Airport...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Trash-filled property demolished

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Aqua Miners swim well at Marshall meet

NEWTOWN – The Mingo Central High School swimming team, made up of Ryder Slone and Jonah Mahon, continue to impress. The two took part in the OVP Health Holiday Invite on Dec. 22 at the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium at Marshall University in their second competition of the season.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

2022 Year in Review

The 2022 calendar year was a memorable one in Mingo County. There was a state championship, state tournament appearance by one team, several All-State performers and several big games. Before we raise our glasses and make a toast to bring in the new year of 2023, let's look back to...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

53 Days | Chuck’s story

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. This is Chuck’s story - 53 Days.
HUNTINGTON, WV
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
lootpress.com

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department to hold water distribution event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has announced a water distribution event which will take place Friday morning. The public distribution event, scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM, will take place at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters. It...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Two West Virginia travel plazas are scheduled to begin renovations in Feb.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes are coming to three West Virginia travel plazas. On February 1, both the Beckley Travel Plaza and the Bluestone Travel Plaza will close for renovations. The buildings, which were built in the early 90s, will be demolished and rebuilt as state-of-the-art facilities. This should take roughly two years to complete. Then, the Morton Travel Plaza near Charleston will go through the same process.
BECKLEY, WV
