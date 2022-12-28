Read full article on original website
Business startups continue to increase in Mingo County
This past year has been another banner year for Mingo County as the area continues to overcome its economic challenges. New business startups in 2022 are improving the area’s economic health and are bringing a wide diversity of ventures throughout the county. Record growth years. In 2022, as of...
WHA presents PIOT payment to Williamson Council
The Williamson Housing Authority presented its annual PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) check to the Williamson City Council on Dec. 15. Housing Authority Executive Director Pauline Sturgill told the council she was pleased the Authority was able to make this payment to the City. The check was in the...
FLETCHER ISSUES SECOND MESSAGE ON NEW BUILDINGS, NEW TAXES FOR LAWRENCE SCHOOL SYSTEM
Building a Better Future for the Students of Lawrence County:. An Overview of the Current Draft of the District Facilities Plan. (This article is the second of a series that will cover topics pertaining to planning, remodeling, building, and financing school facilities in Lawrence County. The articles will be published during the months of December and January.)
MCRA year in review: ‘I am very proud of our work’
A plethora of economic advances and successes in Mingo County during 2022 was the focal point of discussion during the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority’s last regular meeting for the year, held on Dec. 1. These advances and successes were detailed via a PowerPoint presentation, which was headed with the...
Former Charleston, West Virginia, mayor shuts the doors on his downtown restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones will be ending a 50-year career in the food industry today, Dec. 30, 2022. Jones’ restaurant, Danny’s BBQ Stand, on Quarrier Street will be closing permanently after 6 p.m. this evening. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and during its time downtown, the restaurant has […]
Delbarton mayor dies at age 75
Elmer Ray Spence, a two-term mayor of Delbarton, died on Thursday, Dec. 22. He was 75 years old. Spence most recently served as the mayor for the town of Delbarton since July 1, 2019. He won the mayor’s seat during the last municipal election, narrowly defeating long-term incumbent John Preece by six votes as a write-in candidate. He had served three and a half years of that term.
1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
Longtime Kanawha County police officer retiring after 51 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A longtime lawman is stepping down from his post at the State Capitol this week. Bob Long retires with 51 years of law enforcement experience under his belt. Currently he’s a member of the Capitol Police but previously served as the chief of the Yeager Airport...
Southern Raleigh County residents may be without water into early next week
BECKLEY, W.Va. — It appears several thousand residents in parts of southern Raleigh County will go into the new year without water service. Problems created in the Beckley Water Company system and surrounding public service districts by the Christmas weekend sub-zero temperatures has caused leaks and emptied storage tanks.
Trash-filled property demolished
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
Aqua Miners swim well at Marshall meet
NEWTOWN – The Mingo Central High School swimming team, made up of Ryder Slone and Jonah Mahon, continue to impress. The two took part in the OVP Health Holiday Invite on Dec. 22 at the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium at Marshall University in their second competition of the season.
Crews work around the clock to restore water service for Wayne County residents
WANYE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Freezing temperatures have caused multiple water line breaks across Wayne County. These issues caused some residents to go up to five days without water. While it appears that crews managed to make repairs over the past few days, residents in Crum, Wayne and Kenova...
2022 Year in Review
The 2022 calendar year was a memorable one in Mingo County. There was a state championship, state tournament appearance by one team, several All-State performers and several big games. Before we raise our glasses and make a toast to bring in the new year of 2023, let's look back to...
Fully-involved structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a fully-involved structure fire in the 1700 block of Decota Road in the Leewood, West Virginia, area. The call came into 911 around 2:38 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries. Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and will be there for […]
53 Days | Chuck’s story
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. This is Chuck’s story - 53 Days.
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
4 emergency crews respond to pedestrian hit in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says a pedestrian was hit in front of the Putnam Business Park in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia. The call came into 911 around 5:53 p.m., dispatchers say. Dispatchers say responders include West Virginia State Police, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s […]
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department to hold water distribution event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has announced a water distribution event which will take place Friday morning. The public distribution event, scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM, will take place at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters. It...
Two West Virginia travel plazas are scheduled to begin renovations in Feb.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes are coming to three West Virginia travel plazas. On February 1, both the Beckley Travel Plaza and the Bluestone Travel Plaza will close for renovations. The buildings, which were built in the early 90s, will be demolished and rebuilt as state-of-the-art facilities. This should take roughly two years to complete. Then, the Morton Travel Plaza near Charleston will go through the same process.
