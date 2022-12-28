Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? Curious Louisiana seeks an answer
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
Natchitoches Times
Pastor voices goodwill message amid change
The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
klax-tv.com
Paragon Casino Resort Adding Topgolf Swing Suite in Draft Room This Spring
Paragon Casino Resort will house the most advanced golf and interactive gaming simulator available to rent for fun, interactive social gatherings or private practice sessions. Marksville, LA – (December 30, 2022)– Paragon Casino Resort today announced it is opening central Louisiana’s first Topgolf Swing Suite in the Draft Room in early 2023. Construction kicks off on Jan. 4 and is expected to be complete by mid-March 2023.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office gets sweet surprise from family of Kaylen Gehrke
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family of Kaylen Gehrke, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office archeologist who suffered a sudden medical emergency and died; delivered sweet treats as a thank you for the office’s support during their families darkest moment. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, passed away suddenly in Kisactchie...
kalb.com
APD asking for help finding person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler. Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.
kalb.com
APD: Fireworks in city limits are still illegal
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shooting off fireworks inside the Alexandria city limits is still illegal. The Alexandria Police Department is asking everyone to refrain from using fireworks and especially shooting firearms into the air at midnight on New Year’s Eve. APD is wanting everyone to start the New Year...
kalb.com
Day 1 of the ‘Light It Up Shootout’ in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School may be out for the holidays, but the court is lit up with athletes from across Cenla at Alexandria Senior High School. The last two games of the day featured an ASH doubleheader, starting with the Lady Trojans facing the Hicks Pirates. Hicks controlled the...
abc17news.com
Enmanuel, college player with 1 arm, becomes an inspiration
Hansel Enmanuel became an internet sensation with videos showing the one-armed basketball star dunking with ease in high school. It helped him earn a spot on the Northwestern State team. Basketball wasn’t always this effortless for Enmanuel. Just months after the accident where he lost his left arm inches below the shoulder at age 6, he started the sport. He struggled and fell a lot because he lacked balance. Years later, he’s settling into his first year of college and has endorsement deals with adidas and Gatorade.
Heroic neighbor saves Christmas
"It's hard knowing that we started a few memories and me and my wife even got married in the house and our anniversary actually comes up on the 31st of this month."
kalb.com
Tree House Children’s Museum plans to rebuild after vehicle crashes into wall
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While most of us were anticipating a visit from Santa on Christmas Eve, the Tree House Children’s Museum in Alexandria received a surprise from a different kind of visitor. In the early morning hours of December 23, a driver lost control of his pickup truck...
kalb.com
Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day
Alena Noakes speaks with Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser to share the latest on the state's preparations for the Rose Parade in California. On December 18, the Village of Simpson held a special meeting in order for the council to select an interim police chief, which has sparked concerns over ethical violations.
98-year-old Louisiana woman among two killed after car rear-ends tractor trailer
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Two people died Thursday morning when their vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Hwy. 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Police have identified the victims as Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69 and Maynette Dobard, 98 of Alexandria. According to State Police, the preliminary investigation has revealed that Rigby […]
Couple charged with animal cruelty, nine Horses seized
According to authorities, a couple was arrested by St. Landry Parish Government investigators on animal cruelty charges.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child. Police say officers responded to a call about a medical emergency around 4:22 p.m. Sunday at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street and arrived to find the child unresponsive. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
klax-tv.com
Boyce Police Officers arrest man for kidnapping
On Wednesday, 12/28/2022, at approximately 5:17 p.m., Boyce Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Killarney Street in Boyce, La., for a person under the influence acting in a violent state. Officers arrived on the scene, and the individual left the scene and headed to Galway Street in Boyce.
