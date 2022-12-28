ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Natchitoches Times

Pastor voices goodwill message amid change

The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
LOUISIANA STATE
klax-tv.com

Paragon Casino Resort Adding Topgolf Swing Suite in Draft Room This Spring

Paragon Casino Resort will house the most advanced golf and interactive gaming simulator available to rent for fun, interactive social gatherings or private practice sessions. Marksville, LA – (December 30, 2022)– Paragon Casino Resort today announced it is opening central Louisiana’s first Topgolf Swing Suite in the Draft Room in early 2023. Construction kicks off on Jan. 4 and is expected to be complete by mid-March 2023.
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

APD asking for help finding person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler. Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD: Fireworks in city limits are still illegal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shooting off fireworks inside the Alexandria city limits is still illegal. The Alexandria Police Department is asking everyone to refrain from using fireworks and especially shooting firearms into the air at midnight on New Year’s Eve. APD is wanting everyone to start the New Year...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Day 1 of the ‘Light It Up Shootout’ in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School may be out for the holidays, but the court is lit up with athletes from across Cenla at Alexandria Senior High School. The last two games of the day featured an ASH doubleheader, starting with the Lady Trojans facing the Hicks Pirates. Hicks controlled the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
abc17news.com

Enmanuel, college player with 1 arm, becomes an inspiration

Hansel Enmanuel became an internet sensation with videos showing the one-armed basketball star dunking with ease in high school. It helped him earn a spot on the Northwestern State team. Basketball wasn’t always this effortless for Enmanuel. Just months after the accident where he lost his left arm inches below the shoulder at age 6, he started the sport. He struggled and fell a lot because he lacked balance. Years later, he’s settling into his first year of college and has endorsement deals with adidas and Gatorade.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child. Police say officers responded to a call about a medical emergency around 4:22 p.m. Sunday at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street and arrived to find the child unresponsive. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
klax-tv.com

Boyce Police Officers arrest man for kidnapping

On Wednesday, 12/28/2022, at approximately 5:17 p.m., Boyce Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Killarney Street in Boyce, La., for a person under the influence acting in a violent state. Officers arrived on the scene, and the individual left the scene and headed to Galway Street in Boyce.
BOYCE, LA

