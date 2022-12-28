ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

Film analysis: How has Ben Bredeson performed since his return?

The New York Giants received offensive guard Ben Bredeson back to their lineup in Week 15 against the Washington Commanders, a game the Giants would win 20-12. Bredeson missed eight weeks with a knee injury that landed him on the Injured Reserve. Since his return, he has split snaps with Nick Gates at left guard.
MINNESOTA STATE
Big Blue View

Giants news, 12/31: Giants offense, Daboll’s focus, red zone efficiency, more headlines

Mike Kafka and Brian Daboll have attacked Cover-3 teams in the past with hitch-seam, double smash, and anything to the curl-flat areas of the field. The Giants also have attacked middle-of-the-field closed (MOFC) concepts with deep one-on-one shots, so four-verts with benders from the No. 2s to hold the safety will create outside opportunities for Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, or even Marcus Johnson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Big Blue View

Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice

The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
New York Post

‘Steve Cohen Tax’ could sway Yankees away from signing a left-fielder

The Yankees had a very productive winter — keeping Anthony Rizzo and especially Aaron Judge, and adding Carlos Rodon. But they may pass on remaining left-field free agents Jurickson Profar, David Peralta and Corey Dickerson. They want to stay below the $293M “Steve Cohen tax” threshold (they are at $290M), and aren’t opposed to giving Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial a shot.  The Yankees were interested in Andrew Benintendi but just for four years. They liked Michael Conforto, but not at the $36M deal and two years with a player option he got with the Giants. Interesting that the Giants pivoted...
COLORADO STATE
Big Blue View

Chris Myarick re-signed to Giants’ practice squad

Chris Myarick cleared waivers on Thursday and has been re-signed to the New York Giants practice squad. A tight end, Myarick was waived when the Giants claimed guard Wyatt Davis off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. Myarick, a blocking tight end, has played in all 15 games this season for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy