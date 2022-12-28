Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reacts to Ryan Day's coaching performance, believes Buckeyes 'should've won' Peach Bowl semifinal vs. Georgia
CJ Stroud quite literally did just about everything he could to get Ohio State to the national championship game. In the end, it just wasn’t quite enough against the defending national champs. After losing star tight end Cade Stover in the first quarter of action and superstar receiver Marvin...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
Here's which team got the first bet at Scioto Downs as sports betting now legal in Ohio
As sports betting became legal Sunday in Ohio, the first sports bet placed at Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs on Columbus' Far South Side was $100 on the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Buffalo Bills in their Monday Night Football game. Bettors across the state looked enthusiastically to placing bets on sporting events through...
NFL: Josh Sweat taken to hospital with a neck injury getting hurt for Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle in scary scenes against New Orleans.
KingJoseph Edwards included Michigan State in top list; schedules visit
As the calendar turns to 2023, the Michigan State recruiting focus is beginning to transition to the class of 2024. One of the top targets on the board for the Spartans in 2024 is four-star Buford (GA) defensive end KingJoseph Edwards. He is ranked the No. 37 overall recruit, the No. 5 EDGE, and the No. 8 recruit in Georgia by the On3 Consensus rankings.
Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrates sack next to convulsing Nick Foles with snow angels
New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux sparked a strong reaction on social media Sunday when he celebrated a sack next to an injured Nick Foles writhing in pain with snow angels.
Braves Sign Joshua Fuentes To Minor League Deal
The Braves have added infielder Joshua Fuentes on a minor league deal, according to the MLB.com transactions log. Fuentes, 30 in February, was signed by the Rockies as an amateur free agent back in 2014. He had a slow rise through the minor leagues, but showed a fair bit of promise in Triple-A, slashing .327/.354/.517 with 14 home runs. He was rewarded with a first big league call up the following year, hitting .218/.232/.400 across 56 plate appearances in 2019.
Yardbarker
Trevor Sikkema has the Falcons taking a difference maker on defense in his latest mock draft
The mock overall is pretty good — you should check the whole thing out. However, the Falcons pick is an interesting one, and I really like the rationale:. 6. ATLANTA FALCONS: EDGE JARED VERSE, FLORIDA STATE. Verse is one of my favorite players in this class. Previously at FCS...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Braves 40-man roster shuffle, Austin Riley season recap, more
We have finally reached the end of 2022, and what a year it’s been. From the lockout, which delayed the 2022 season, to the departure of Freddie Freeman, a 101-win Atlanta Braves team, and a Philadelphia Phillies World Series appearance, it has easily been one of the most unpredictable years in baseball.
Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 5
The biggest movers this week in the SBLive Sports Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25 include Milton, who jumped up to No. 6, and Eagle’s Landing, who jumped up to No. 7. Both McEachern and Newton took a tumble, but remain inside the Top 10. With most tournaments wrapping up this week, schools will ...
