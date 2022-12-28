ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
On3.com

KingJoseph Edwards included Michigan State in top list; schedules visit

As the calendar turns to 2023, the Michigan State recruiting focus is beginning to transition to the class of 2024. One of the top targets on the board for the Spartans in 2024 is four-star Buford (GA) defensive end KingJoseph Edwards. He is ranked the No. 37 overall recruit, the No. 5 EDGE, and the No. 8 recruit in Georgia by the On3 Consensus rankings.
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves Sign Joshua Fuentes To Minor League Deal

The Braves have added infielder Joshua Fuentes on a minor league deal, according to the MLB.com transactions log. Fuentes, 30 in February, was signed by the Rockies as an amateur free agent back in 2014. He had a slow rise through the minor leagues, but showed a fair bit of promise in Triple-A, slashing .327/.354/.517 with 14 home runs. He was rewarded with a first big league call up the following year, hitting .218/.232/.400 across 56 plate appearances in 2019.
Braves News: Braves 40-man roster shuffle, Austin Riley season recap, more

We have finally reached the end of 2022, and what a year it’s been. From the lockout, which delayed the 2022 season, to the departure of Freddie Freeman, a 101-win Atlanta Braves team, and a Philadelphia Phillies World Series appearance, it has easily been one of the most unpredictable years in baseball.
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 5

The biggest movers this week in the SBLive Sports Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25 include Milton, who jumped up to No. 6, and Eagle’s Landing, who jumped up to No. 7. Both McEachern and Newton took a tumble, but remain inside the Top 10. With most tournaments wrapping up this week, schools will ...
