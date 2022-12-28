ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FOX Carolina

NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One North Carolina man rang in the new year as a millionaire after becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Gary Krigbaum’s life changed just after midnight on January 1 when he won the drawing during the ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”
NEW YORK STATE
ourstate.com

A Chance of Flurries

Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
NEW JERSEY STATE
southparkmagazine.com

Top Doctors of North Carolina: Charlotte Region

North Carolina’s most respected doctors in 60 specialties are presented in this annual report published by SouthPark’s sister publication Business North Carolina. Those cited were selected by their peers with a goal of saluting the state’s leading medical practitioners. Methodology and disclaimer: This report was produced by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina

Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
GEORGIA STATE
kiss951.com

10 Most Iconic Foods in North Carolina You Should Try

Are you hungry? North Carolina surely has some great food options for you to try. Southern cuisine is some of the best foods that you like to enjoy. Plenty of our food is fried and cooked up in butter, oil, and all of that fatty goodness. Talk about enjoying a good time on a plate right? But, what are some of the most popular foods that you should be eating when you’re in North Carolina?
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Sampling program sheds light on microplastics and pollution at NC beaches

This summer, a group of volunteers spent quite a bit of time out on the beach combing through the sand in search of microplastics. “The microplastic sampling program we modified from the EPA’s beach plastic sampling protocol and we engaged roughly 30 volunteers that are sampling beaches all the way from North Topsail to Sunset Beach just to take a look at what the microplastic issue might be like,” said coastal specialist Georgia Busch.
GEORGIA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Atlantic Ocean flounder season runs from through January 31

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-6-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial flounder season at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The proclamation sets a 35,000-pound offload limit per trip. Properly licensed vessel Captains can possess landing limits for other states, but it is unlawful to offload those fish in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thehypemagazine.com

Sports Betting in North Carolina: Is it Legal?

The topic of sports betting in North Carolina may be quite a confusing one at first glance, which is why we have listed everything you need to know about sports betting in North Carolina below, just to make life a bit easier for you eager sports bettors in North Carolina!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
chathamjournal.com

Duke Energy’s ‘Black Christmas’ is the outrageous story of the week

Raleigh, NC – Over Christmas weekend, instead of the iconic “white Christmas” most long for, many North Carolinians experienced something very different — a “black Christmas” of rolling (i.e. on purpose) blackouts across the state. Duke Energy, which provides power to most our homes and businesses, decided to cut electricity to half a million ratepayers in order to “protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

