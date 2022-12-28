Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One North Carolina man rang in the new year as a millionaire after becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Gary Krigbaum’s life changed just after midnight on January 1 when he won the drawing during the ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”
ourstate.com
A Chance of Flurries
Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
Cooking a deal: Ex-Hotjobs owner offers $1M to build an eatery in eastern NC town
BURGAW – A Wilmington entrepreneur who once owned tech jobs site Hotjobs and mortgaged his home to buy a Super Bowl ad, wants someone to launch an new restaurant in Burgaw. And he’s offering$1 million through his new startup called “Own Your Own.”. “I fell in love...
southparkmagazine.com
Top Doctors of North Carolina: Charlotte Region
North Carolina’s most respected doctors in 60 specialties are presented in this annual report published by SouthPark’s sister publication Business North Carolina. Those cited were selected by their peers with a goal of saluting the state’s leading medical practitioners. Methodology and disclaimer: This report was produced by...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina
Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
kiss951.com
10 Most Iconic Foods in North Carolina You Should Try
Are you hungry? North Carolina surely has some great food options for you to try. Southern cuisine is some of the best foods that you like to enjoy. Plenty of our food is fried and cooked up in butter, oil, and all of that fatty goodness. Talk about enjoying a good time on a plate right? But, what are some of the most popular foods that you should be eating when you’re in North Carolina?
Odd, weird things dropped on New Year's Eve in North Carolina
Pigs might not fly but they do drop on New Year's Eve in the Tar Heel state.
Not again: Every central NC county moves into yellow zone on CDC’s COVID-19 map
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of central North Carolina has moved into the CDC’s yellow zone with elevated community levels of COVID-19. Every county in the CBS 17 viewing area — including Wake, Durham, Orange and Cumberland — was shaded yellow on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map with medium levels of […]
Sampling program sheds light on microplastics and pollution at NC beaches
This summer, a group of volunteers spent quite a bit of time out on the beach combing through the sand in search of microplastics. “The microplastic sampling program we modified from the EPA’s beach plastic sampling protocol and we engaged roughly 30 volunteers that are sampling beaches all the way from North Topsail to Sunset Beach just to take a look at what the microplastic issue might be like,” said coastal specialist Georgia Busch.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Atlantic Ocean flounder season runs from through January 31
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-6-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial flounder season at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The proclamation sets a 35,000-pound offload limit per trip. Properly licensed vessel Captains can possess landing limits for other states, but it is unlawful to offload those fish in...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington
Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.
WRAL
NC drivers to spend more on gas in 2023 under new tax rate
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices. The state's gas tax will go up 2 cents, starting on Sunday, Jan.1. It's a hard pill to swallow but just as gas prices are cooling off, the gas...
WRAL
3 straight weekends of snow, a chilly Christmas and Ian: A look at the Triangle's top weather stories from 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. — The weather headlines in 2022 were plentiful in the Triangle as the elements led us to a January with three consecutive weekends of snow and took us out with the coldest Christmas in decades. Three weekends, three snows. January was a great month for snow lovers...
NC doesn’t pick Duke Energy electric mix to lower carbon levels
The NC regulator said power outages over Christmas weekend “particularly underscore the need for an orderly transition away from fossil fuels to low and zero-carbon dioxide emitting generating resources."
thehypemagazine.com
Sports Betting in North Carolina: Is it Legal?
The topic of sports betting in North Carolina may be quite a confusing one at first glance, which is why we have listed everything you need to know about sports betting in North Carolina below, just to make life a bit easier for you eager sports bettors in North Carolina!
2 North Carolina Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in North Carolina.
chathamjournal.com
Duke Energy’s ‘Black Christmas’ is the outrageous story of the week
Raleigh, NC – Over Christmas weekend, instead of the iconic “white Christmas” most long for, many North Carolinians experienced something very different — a “black Christmas” of rolling (i.e. on purpose) blackouts across the state. Duke Energy, which provides power to most our homes and businesses, decided to cut electricity to half a million ratepayers in order to “protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.”
North Carolina Chick-fil-A Fined For Paying Workers With Meals And For Letting Teenagers Use Hazardous Machine
The Department of Labor has ruled that a North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchisee mustpay a fine of $6,450 to address the child labor violations. And the sum of $235 owed to seven workers.
cbs17
Need for food rises 30% in central, eastern NC as families weather through winter months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Putting food on the table has become a struggle for some families in the Triangle and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina says the winter months have only made it worse. “It’s kind of like a perfect storm of an increased need,...
