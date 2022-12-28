Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
The Apprentice releases new look at series 17 ahead of debut
The Apprentice will return for a brand new season on BBC One very soon and there's a fresh teaser as a preview. The reality TV series sees hopefuls of the business world trying their hand at impressing Lord Sugar with their proposals for a chance to become his new investing partner.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Aidan O'Callaghan looks unrecognisable in The Witcher: Blood Origin
EastEnders star Aidan O'Callaghan has shared an incredible video of himself in the make-up chair for his role in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. The actor, who played Lewis Butler on Albert Square, shared the video of himself alongside the caption: "My morning routine," and the cheeky hashtag 'elfulencer'. In...
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer, dies at 45
The band announced just last week that Green had been receiving cancer treatment.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things releases Hellfire Club backpack
Stranger Things season 4's Hellfire Club has become one of the most enduring parts, with the exception of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)'. There has been a host of officially licensed merchandise based on the show's Dungeons and Dragons school club, from high tops to biker jackets.
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone season 5 gets disappointing update
Yellowstone spoilers follow. Ahead of its midseason finale this weekend, Yellowstone fans have been given a disappointing update. The first seven episodes of season five have aired on Paramount + and following a short break for the holidays, episode eight will air on January 1. But after that, who knows when the show will return?
In brief: We All Want Impossible Things; Sensational: A New Story of Our Senses; Invisible Child – review
Edi is dying of terminal cancer. Her best friend, Ash, visits the hospice daily, bringing love, care and a wealth of nostalgia. Ash, meanwhile, is negotiating her own issues: separation from her husband, random sex with inappropriate partners, and mother to two almost-grown daughters. Newman’s remarkable debut adult novel takes this premise and delivers a whip-smart, funny, beautifully observed and exquisitely characterised novel about how even the deepest of losses can be accompanied by a joyous affirmation of life.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher reveals all on Nina Lucas' river fall story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is lining up a near-death experience for Nina Lucas in the New Year, as she falls into the river while looking for Roy Cropper. The excursion takes place after Roy organises a group to look for bats, but it gets cancelled and since Roy...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Teddy makes shock discovery about Stephen before accident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. On today's (December 29) episode of Coronation Street, it looked like Stephen Reid's murder cover-up was being unravelled, but an accident saved him from being exposed. Stephen accidentally killed Leo during a fight at the factory in September, and has thus far got away with it...
digitalspy.com
Strictly’s Fleur East and Molly Rainford holiday in Barbados together
Strictly Come Dancing stars Fleur East and Molly Rainford are on holiday together in Barbados. Taking to Instagram, Molly posed alongside her fellow Strictly 2022 finalist for a cute snap on the beach. In the picture, the pair can be seen wearing colourful bikinis with their arms up in the...
digitalspy.com
Former Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan announces pregnancy
Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan is expecting her first child with husband Dan Acraman. The soap star shared the wonderful news on Instagram that she is pregnant three months after tying the knot with Dan back in September. Alongside a photo showing her baby bump, the actress wrote: "I thought...
digitalspy.com
Chicago director reveals Renée Zellweger "was very afraid to sing" in film
Chicago director Rob Marshall has revealed that Renée Zellweger was initially “very afraid” at the prospect of singing in the film. The 2002 musical, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, stars Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly respectively, two vaudevillians who are arrested for murder.
digitalspy.com
14 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week's Coronation Street will see Max trying to stop Griff's dangerous plot, while Nina suffers an accident while searching for Roy. Meanwhile, Stephen covers his tracks. Here's a look at 14 big moments hitting your screens. 1. Max's videos begin to spread. Having been further...
digitalspy.com
White Noise ending explained: What the hell was that about?
White Noise ending spoilers follow. When the trailer for the Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle movie dropped, many were floored by the oddity of it all, and the film itself is certainly as eccentric and chaotic as the trailer led us to believe. As fellow critic Harris Dang said: "Noah Baumbach really took all that Netflix money and made White Noise, huh? Bra-f**king-vo, mate."
digitalspy.com
Drag Race stars Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea tease DragCon UK performance
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea will soon be taking to the stage once more to perform as the Frock Destroyers. The popular season 1 queens will be kicking off the new year with a bang as they’re set to perform at RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023 in January.
digitalspy.com
Gotham star Cameron Monaghan on the importance of his Star Wars Jedi role
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order star Cameron Monaghan has opened up about his role in the video game series, which he believes more actors will start taking part in. Monaghan plays former Jedi padawan Cal Kestis in Fallen Order and its upcoming 2023 sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. He voices the character in the Star Wars game but also physically acts as him, too, via motion capture.
digitalspy.com
Outlander's Sam Heughan "desperate to be an elf" in LOTR: The Rings of Power
Outlander star Sam Heughan has a dream role he'd love to step into when he's not playing Jamie Fraser. The Scottish actor revealed he's "desperate" to be cast in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the series adaptation of JRR Tolkien's saga. The Prime Video show debuted its first season earlier this year and is in production for a five-season commitment.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa addresses whether she would make full-time return to soap
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has addressed whether or not she'd make a full-time return to the BBC One soap. The actress played Lauren Branning between 2010 and 2018, and recently made a brief comeback for Dot's funeral, alongside a host of other classic characters. Naturally, that has led to fans...
