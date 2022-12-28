ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

The Apprentice releases new look at series 17 ahead of debut

The Apprentice will return for a brand new season on BBC One very soon and there's a fresh teaser as a preview. The reality TV series sees hopefuls of the business world trying their hand at impressing Lord Sugar with their proposals for a chance to become his new investing partner.
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Aidan O'Callaghan looks unrecognisable in The Witcher: Blood Origin

EastEnders star Aidan O'Callaghan has shared an incredible video of himself in the make-up chair for his role in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. The actor, who played Lewis Butler on Albert Square, shared the video of himself alongside the caption: "My morning routine," and the cheeky hashtag 'elfulencer'. In...
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things releases Hellfire Club backpack

Stranger Things season 4's Hellfire Club has become one of the most enduring parts, with the exception of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)'. There has been a host of officially licensed merchandise based on the show's Dungeons and Dragons school club, from high tops to biker jackets.
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone season 5 gets disappointing update

Yellowstone spoilers follow. Ahead of its midseason finale this weekend, Yellowstone fans have been given a disappointing update. The first seven episodes of season five have aired on Paramount + and following a short break for the holidays, episode eight will air on January 1. But after that, who knows when the show will return?
The Guardian

In brief: We All Want Impossible Things; Sensational: A New Story of Our Senses; Invisible Child – review

Edi is dying of terminal cancer. Her best friend, Ash, visits the hospice daily, bringing love, care and a wealth of nostalgia. Ash, meanwhile, is negotiating her own issues: separation from her husband, random sex with inappropriate partners, and mother to two almost-grown daughters. Newman’s remarkable debut adult novel takes this premise and delivers a whip-smart, funny, beautifully observed and exquisitely characterised novel about how even the deepest of losses can be accompanied by a joyous affirmation of life.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Teddy makes shock discovery about Stephen before accident

Coronation Street spoilers follow. On today's (December 29) episode of Coronation Street, it looked like Stephen Reid's murder cover-up was being unravelled, but an accident saved him from being exposed. Stephen accidentally killed Leo during a fight at the factory in September, and has thus far got away with it...
digitalspy.com

Strictly’s Fleur East and Molly Rainford holiday in Barbados together

Strictly Come Dancing stars Fleur East and Molly Rainford are on holiday together in Barbados. Taking to Instagram, Molly posed alongside her fellow Strictly 2022 finalist for a cute snap on the beach. In the picture, the pair can be seen wearing colourful bikinis with their arms up in the...
digitalspy.com

Former Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan announces pregnancy

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan is expecting her first child with husband Dan Acraman. The soap star shared the wonderful news on Instagram that she is pregnant three months after tying the knot with Dan back in September. Alongside a photo showing her baby bump, the actress wrote: "I thought...
digitalspy.com

Chicago director reveals Renée Zellweger "was very afraid to sing" in film

Chicago director Rob Marshall has revealed that Renée Zellweger was initially “very afraid” at the prospect of singing in the film. The 2002 musical, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, stars Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly respectively, two vaudevillians who are arrested for murder.
digitalspy.com

14 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week's Coronation Street will see Max trying to stop Griff's dangerous plot, while Nina suffers an accident while searching for Roy. Meanwhile, Stephen covers his tracks. Here's a look at 14 big moments hitting your screens. 1. Max's videos begin to spread. Having been further...
digitalspy.com

White Noise ending explained: What the hell was that about?

White Noise ending spoilers follow. When the trailer for the Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle movie dropped, many were floored by the oddity of it all, and the film itself is certainly as eccentric and chaotic as the trailer led us to believe. As fellow critic Harris Dang said: "Noah Baumbach really took all that Netflix money and made White Noise, huh? Bra-f**king-vo, mate."
digitalspy.com

Drag Race stars Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea tease DragCon UK performance

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea will soon be taking to the stage once more to perform as the Frock Destroyers. The popular season 1 queens will be kicking off the new year with a bang as they’re set to perform at RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023 in January.
digitalspy.com

Gotham star Cameron Monaghan on the importance of his Star Wars Jedi role

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order star Cameron Monaghan has opened up about his role in the video game series, which he believes more actors will start taking part in. Monaghan plays former Jedi padawan Cal Kestis in Fallen Order and its upcoming 2023 sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. He voices the character in the Star Wars game but also physically acts as him, too, via motion capture.
digitalspy.com

Outlander's Sam Heughan "desperate to be an elf" in LOTR: The Rings of Power

Outlander star Sam Heughan has a dream role he'd love to step into when he's not playing Jamie Fraser. The Scottish actor revealed he's "desperate" to be cast in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the series adaptation of JRR Tolkien's saga. The Prime Video show debuted its first season earlier this year and is in production for a five-season commitment.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa addresses whether she would make full-time return to soap

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has addressed whether or not she'd make a full-time return to the BBC One soap. The actress played Lauren Branning between 2010 and 2018, and recently made a brief comeback for Dot's funeral, alongside a host of other classic characters. Naturally, that has led to fans...

