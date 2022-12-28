Edi is dying of terminal cancer. Her best friend, Ash, visits the hospice daily, bringing love, care and a wealth of nostalgia. Ash, meanwhile, is negotiating her own issues: separation from her husband, random sex with inappropriate partners, and mother to two almost-grown daughters. Newman’s remarkable debut adult novel takes this premise and delivers a whip-smart, funny, beautifully observed and exquisitely characterised novel about how even the deepest of losses can be accompanied by a joyous affirmation of life.

