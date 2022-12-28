ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Shatters Streaming Record, Becomes Most-Watched Movie Ever

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okMiB_0jx37qht00
(Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

Film critics knew before the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick even debuted in theaters that the movie would become one of 2022’s biggest megahits. However, seven months after its release, the action drama featuring Hollywood icon Tom Cruise continues to trend on social media. And it’s still breaking record after record. Most recently, Top Gun: Maverick utterly shattered a major streaming record for Paramount Plus. The Tom Cruise sequel has officially become the streamer’s most-watched movie of all time.

PopCulture reports that Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel more than 30 years in the making, became Paramount Plus’s most-watched movie ever over the holiday weekend. The hit film made its debut on the streamer on December 22nd. Since then, it’s completely crushed the records of other hit Paramount films like Sonic the Hedgehog.

Per the outlet, Top Gun: Maverick soared beyond the film’s viewership record, surpassing it on the streaming platform by 60%. In addition, other iconic Tom Cruise films, including the original Top Gun as well as the Mission: Impossible movies, saw a major surge in viewership.

Top Gun saw a massive 400% viewership increase, while the Mission: Impossible films jumped by a still-impressive 140%.

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount Streaming, spoke out about Top Gun: Maverick‘s success on the platform. She further highlighted its impact around the globe.

“We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film’s massive record-breaking success by becoming the #1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+. We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies.”

Top Gun: Maverick Becomes 2022’s Top-Grossing Film

As summer 2022’s most beloved blockbuster, critics expect that Tom Cruise’s latest success will see honors at the Oscars. However, whatever accolades the film receives, Top Gun: Maverick also recently broke yet another record. The sequel has now earned the title of the top-grossing film of 2022.

New reports state that Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.5 billion worldwide since its release. It’s topped $700,000 in the United States alone.

During its opening weekend over Memorial Day, the Tom Cruise-starring sequel brought in $151 million. Viewers ranged in age despite a serious drop in attendance at brick-and-mortar theaters following the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, while streaming now supposedly reigns supreme among younger audiences, more than 70% of viewers that attended the screening were over the age of 25. 55% of audiences were aged 35 and over.

Part of what likely contributed to Top Gun: Maverick‘s monumental success was Tom Cruise’s decision, nay refusal, to let the long-awaited sequel premiere on streamers. When asked whether the option had even been considered, the Hollywood legend was steadfast:

“That was not going to happen ever. That was never going to happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
ScreenCrush

Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’

The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Set to Overtake ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ as Year’s Highest-Grossing International Release

“Avatar: The Way of Water” has sailed past the $1.1 billion mark at the global box office. The film is also set to overtake “Top Gun: Maverick” to become the highest-grossing international release of 2022. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic added $70.4 million to its global bounty on Wednesday. That leaves it with a domestic haul of $337.8 million and an International total of $762.8 million. “Top Gun: Maverick” topped out at $770 million internationally, a figure that “Avatar: The Way of Water” should eclipse at some point on Thursday. Globally, “Top Gun: Maverick” is still the year’s highest-grossing release with...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother

Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming. Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.
WYOMING STATE
RadarOnline

Battle Of The Heartthrobs! Tom Cruise 'Blames' Golden Globes Snub On Old Pal Brad Pitt: Sources

Bitter Tom Cruise is fuming over his Golden Globes snub — and he's blaming old foe Brad Pitt for sabotaging his chances of Hollywood success, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 60-year-old action star had his biggest box-office hit ever in Top Gun: Maverick, which netted over $200 million the first week alone, but he wasn't even nominated for an award by the foreign press association."Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" snitched a source."This was the first time in...
Outsider.com

Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

624K+
Followers
69K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy