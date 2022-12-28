ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns All-Star Devin Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON – Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in four weeks after straining his left groin in Sunday’s overtime loss at Denver.

Booker sustained the injury in the first quarter after he only played four minutes of the Christmas game against the Nuggets. He went back to Phoenix right after the game was over for further evaluation. On Wednesday, the team announced the four-week timetable before the injury is assessed again.

On a six-game road trip, Phoenix (20-15) beat Memphis Tuesday, 125-108, to improve to 2-4 without Booker.

Booker previously missed two games at Houston and at New Orleans with left hamstring tightness.

Suns guard Devin Booker has missed six of the past nine games because of hamstring and groin ailments. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

He returned against the Clippers to end a four-game road trip and followed that up with a season-high 58-point blast in the Suns' comeback win Dec. 17 over the Pelicans.

Booker then missed the next three games with groin soreness. He appeared to suffer the injury within the first two minutes of his return game against the Nuggets.

Looking at the team’s schedule, Booker will be re-evaluated during the last full week of January. The Suns play 15 games from Wednesday night at Washington to Jan. 26.

