Roger Federer was the tennis player that earned the most according to the latest Forbes list however he wasn't much of an active tennis player this year. He only played one official match and it was a double match, something he isn't known for. Federer is the only tennis player that was featured in the top 10 of the top earners in sports. Most of his earnings didn't come from tennis directly as he spent very little time on the court but it's something he has in common with the other tennis players featured in the top 50.

2 DAYS AGO