Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
Nadal jokes about winless start to life as a father: "1st event, I lost first round, second event I was out of group stage"
Rafael Nadal's career did not get off to a good start after he became a father as he dropped a few matches before finally winninig one. The Spaniard joked about that before the United Cup in Australia where he'll prepare for the Australian Open. He won the event last year against all odds and will be the defending champion this year. Speaking ahead of the event he said:
Cameron Norrie stuns Rafael Nadal to secure momentous win in United Cup
Cameron Norrie sealed the biggest win of his career by defeating Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the United Cup in Sydney. Norrie had lost his four previous meetings against the 22-time grand slam champion, but produced some of his best tennis at a sold-out Ken Rosewall Arena to give Great Britain the lead over Spain at the inaugural mixed international team competition.
Norrie becomes only second British player to beat Nadal in ATP history
Cameron Norrie pulled off a major win for himself and British tennis by stunning Rafael Nadal at the United Cup with a comeback win in three sets. Norrie has been playing pretty strong tennis to start the new season and he continued that at the United Cup. Nadal put up a good fight but ran out of gas towards the end as Norrie broke his game down with his annoying style that saw Nadal lose patience a little bit. He started well taking the first set but his game got worse over time.
Ex Agassi coach Brad Gilbert dismays at Nadal retirement question: "He will let you know when the time comes"
Rafael Nadal was amused when reporters asked him about retirement following his loss to Cameron Norrie, a tennis coach Brad Gilbert is fed up with the question. Nadal has been subjected to retirement questions for several years now. Every time he losses a match reporters quickly jump to it, asking him whether he's close to retirement or what the loss means. Nadal is still taking them rather well finding amusement in the interest in it but it has to be tiring.
Nadal and Federer no comparison with the rest according to Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka ruled out the possibility of winning grand slams after coming back from major surgery noting that Nadal and Federer are the only ones who can do that. Wawrinka had major surgery on both of his ankles in the past two years and it's been a very long journey since then. He's finally started playing some good tennis lately and retirement doesn't seem on his mind right now. Speaking after another solid performance in the United Cup, the Swiss ruled out winning grand slams.
Federer leads tennis players in highest paid athletes of 2022 list despite not playing competitive tennis
Roger Federer was the tennis player that earned the most according to the latest Forbes list however he wasn't much of an active tennis player this year. He only played one official match and it was a double match, something he isn't known for. Federer is the only tennis player that was featured in the top 10 of the top earners in sports. Most of his earnings didn't come from tennis directly as he spent very little time on the court but it's something he has in common with the other tennis players featured in the top 50.
Alexander Zverev loses first match of 2023 season
Despite starting already in 2022, the United Cup is considered to be the first event of the 2023 season and Alexander Zverev didn't start it well. Before the official ATP season started, the 25-year-old German competed at two exhibition events and he was quite successful. Zverev was away from the tennis courts for more than 6 months after suffering an injury at the 2022 Roland Garros.
Tennis begins 2023 season for the first time since 1997 without Serena Williams and Roger Federer
The 2023 tennis season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature Roger Federer or Serena Williams as the sport evolves away from its most iconic players. Roger Federer and Serena Williams have been part of the sport of tennis for many years and while their imprint will be a lasting legacy, we won't see them playing actively anymore. This upcoming season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature either player as we enter a new era with new superstars.
VIDEO: Tiafoe shows class with well wishes with Machac after injury at United Cup
France Tiafoe once again showed his class by wishing well to his opponent Tomas Machac who was forced to retire from their match due to an injury. Tiafoe and Machac had a really good battle going with the American taking the opening set and Machac responding by playing much better in the second set. He was up 4-2 when he injured his ankle. Machac was able to walk back to the benches but eventually made the call to retire from the match.
Dominic Thiem suffers shock defeat to Kwon in Adelaide qualifiers
Dominic Thiem entered the Adelaide International event qualifiers in hopes of getting to the main draw but the Australian stumbled against Kwon immediately 4-6 1-6. Some struggle was probably expected but Thiem found some form later in the year last year so fans expected him to continue improving here. It wasn't the case and he was comfortably beaten by Kwon who will move on. Thiem did not play a very good match but he also left some chances on the table in the opening set.
WTA Draw confirmed for 2023 Adelaide International 1 including Muguruza-Andreescu, Rybakina-Collins in first round
The WTA Adelaide International will run from the 1st till the 8th of January and we'll see some amazing matchups in the packed event with Jabeur as the top seed. Ons Jabeur is the top seed of this event and she'll have to go through some strong opposition if she hopes to win the trophy. Jabeur has a bye to start but might face Sorana Cirstea in round two and that's anything but an easy matchup. The second seed is Sabalenka and her second round matchup might feature Samsonova who is a tough player to beat.
Rafael Nadal is starting the 2023 season in a position that he's never been before - as a father. The Spaniard travelled to Australia, where he participates in the United Cup and will then move to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. During one of the practices, his wife with his child were seen in the stands, and so it's obvious that Nadal's family travels together.
Maria Sakkari gets hew season underway singles and doubles win at United Cup
Maria Sakkari started off her new year with a match at the United Cup for Greece and she proved too much Viktoriya Tomova to handle beating her 6-3 6-2. Tsitsipas did his thing against Dimitrov yesterday and Sakkari did her thing today beating Tomova in straight sets. It was a good start for the Greek player who finished 2022 with some strong performances after struggling for a good part of the year. It's a crucial year for Sakkari who didn't blow up last year as many predicted so getting to a good start here could send her on the proper path.
Thiem set to play qualifying at Adelaide International with Challenger standout Ben Shelton set for first match outside of USA
Dominic Thiem got a wild card entry into the Australian Open but he'll play the qualifiers for the Adelaide International event with Kwon his first opponent. Thiem will need to work a bit until he's able to enter events without wild cards as his ranking is not yet good enough. The Australian summer gives him a good chance to do so and he'll start in Adelaide. The qualifying draw is out and Thiem will play Sonwoo Kwon in the opening round of that. The draw itself is pretty strong with challenger standout Ben Shelton set to play his first match outside of the US there.
"I'm not going to be playing my absolute best tennis this week": Zverev understands it will take time to get going but looking forward to United Cup
Alexander Zverev only recently returned from a long absence due to an ankle injury and he knows that it will be a while before he starts playing his best tennis. The German was playing an amazing Roland Garros when he injured himself in the match against Nadal. His ankle was completely damaged and it took him quite a while to get back. He experienced one setback that pushed back the comeback and he also opted to take his time in order to be fully healthy once he comes back.
