Kent County, MI

WOOD

Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day

I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
SAUGATUCK, MI
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Highest Chance of Lightning in Grand Rapids is July 20

The Storm Prediction center has a new map that shows the percent chance of lightning on any given day of the year across the U.S. Playing around, it look like to me the highest chance of seeing lightning in Grand Rapids on a given day of the year is July 20, which also happens to be the mid-point of summer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Mild Pattern Through the First Week of January

The first 28 days of December were 2° colder than average in Grand Rapids. The warmer pattern will knock that back close to average before the month ends this weekend. Grand Rapids had a high temperature of 42° on Wednesday. That tied for 3rd warmest day of the month (so far). Until yesterday, the last temperature greater than 33° was Dec. 15th.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

