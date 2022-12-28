ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCVB

Burn cream, first aid kits recalled due to bacterial contamination

GFA Production has issued a voluntary, nationwide recall of a first aid burn cream and kits that contain it because of bacterial contamination. The Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream is sold in boxes of 10 single-use packets and included in some first aid kits. The single-use packets have lot number W06I28.
studyfinds.org

Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots

Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
Health

What Causes Dry Eye?

You can get dry eye if your eyes don't make enough tears or dry too quickly. Medications, environmental factors, and lifestyle habits can also increase risk.
The Hill

Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the maker of narcotic overdose treatment Narcan, said on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its application to grant priority review of its overdose nasal spray as an over-the-counter (OTC) product. “The application has been granted Priority Review by the FDA and, if approved, would be the first…
New York Post

NIH gave millions to researchers accused of vax-development ‘scam’

WASHINGTON – The National Institutes of Health sent around $17 million to a consortium of Colombian companies accused of developing a “questionable” malaria vaccine tested on owl monkeys held in squalor, The Post has exclusively learned. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals launched an investigation into the companies after a whistleblower passed along images of the disheveled primates used in NIH-funded experiments based on “shoddy science and manipulation of data,” according to the animal rights group. “It appears to be a huge scam, if I’m honest,” PETA attorney Magnolia Martinez told The Post. “American taxpayers are being scammed into paying for...
petnewsdaily.com

8 Remedies for Your Dog’s Upset Stomach

If you’re reading this article, it means that you’re on the hunt for practical remedies for your dog’s upset stomach. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to address this health concern and ease your pup’s discomfort. Many things can bring on an upset...
COLORADO STATE
InMaricopa

Top 5 reasons to drink water

It is generally recommended that adults drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, although the exact amount of water needed can vary based on factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level.
MedicalXpress

A resource guide for Alzheimer's caregivers: Tips for home care and nursing homes

Do you know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid? How about, in a pinch, how to find a nursing home and research which ones in your area might be good and others less so?. Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other...
sixtyandme.com

The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60

What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
reviewofoptometry.com

New Biotrue Hydration Boost Drops for Soft and GP Lenses

Eye dryness is a frequent side effect of contact lens wear. To help alleviate discomfort and increase ocular surface hydration in these patients, clinicians often prescribe a preservative-free eye drop that’s safe to use with contact lenses. Joining this market segment is a multi-dose drop by Bausch + Lomb for soft and rigid GP lenses, which the company calls Biotrue Hydration Boost Contact Lens Rehydrating Drops.
L.A. Weekly

How To Select Suitable CBD Oil For Sore Throat

View the original article about How To Select Suitable CBD Oil For Sore Throat at Use Legal CBD. The effectiveness of using CBD oil for sore throat is not proven by any medical studies, but anecdotal evidence suggests that CBD oil is beneficial for sore throat. Many people who suffered from sore throats consumed CBD oil and they claim that CBD oil is effective. Many studies have found that CBD has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties and hence it might help with sore throats caused by bacterial flu.

