Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
whdh.com
Police respond to crash overnight in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
Coming Soon to the Neighborhood: Dumpling Daughter
Dumpling Daughter– a local restaurant group that specializes in buns, noodles, and, most importantly dumplings – will be opening on West Broadway soon. According to our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk, Dumplin Daughter has locations in Weston, Cambridge, and Brookline and will be expanding to South Boston on West Broadway – the exact address is not known yet – but we did hear a rumor it may be opening in the old Lee Chen’s spot.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
GoLocalProv
Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence
A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating
BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
Police seek man in connection to shooting of woman, 60, on MBTA bus
Police say they want to ID and question a man seen in security footage. A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus Friday in South Boston, according to officials, and police are looking for information. The MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage in...
Player facing criminal charge in ‘vicious attack’ on referee during basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A visiting high school player is facing a criminal charge after police say he punched a referee during a high school basketball game in Cohasset on Wednesday night. The 16-year-old player from Excel High School in South Boston, whose name has not been made public, will...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
WCVB
One dead, one wounded in New Year's Day shooting in Boston
BOSTON — Boston's first deadly shooting of the new year occurred just hours after 2023 began. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan at approximately 5:56 a.m. One victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. A...
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
whdh.com
Police investigating double shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting in Mattapan. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. Investigators could be seen going in and out...
State police find break-in suspect hiding in tree in middle of night
SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester. Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering.
Second Homeless Person Dies This Week; Family of Woman Who Gave Birth In Tent Speaks
MANCHESTER – A second homeless person has died in Manchester since Christmas morning when a woman was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter at 199 Manchester St. The death reported Thursday was a man in a homeless encampment in Manchester. His family hasn’t yet...
Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in second standoff in 2 days
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.
