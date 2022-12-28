Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County New Year’s Eve DUI Task Force Detail
(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 30, 2022) – This New Year’s Eve the Gwinnett County Police DUI Task Force will be augmented by off duty officers who volunteered to help patrol for impaired drivers. The goal is to keep the roads in Gwinnett County safe for everyone traveling on New Year’s Eve.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake
Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning
MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.
Gwinnett firefighters responded to more than 2,000 calls during winter weather
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to more than 2,000 calls over the Christmas weekend, including multiple major fires that forced dozens of families to rebuild. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Duluth, where an early-morning fire broke out at the Cortland Portico...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Man with outstanding warrants involved in crash revived with Narcan; FEDEX driver alseep at the wheel charged with DUI
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 17 – Nov. 16, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. On Sept. 17, a 31-year-old Loganville man was picked up warrants and transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital after he...
Norcross homeless shelter for women and children closed due to water damage
NORCROSS, Ga. — An emergency homeless shelter in Gwinnett County has closed its doors temporarily because of water damage from burst pipes on Christmas Day. The shelter and assessment center at HomeFirst Gwinnett in Norcross has flooded floors and a collapsed ceiling. It could be weeks until staff and...
accesswdun.com
Commerce structure fire leaves home with smoke damage
A family was displaced from their home following an accidental structure fire Monday afternoon in Commerce. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, the department responded to 521 Hebron, Rd, Commerce at 1:20 p.m. and found that the home was emitting heavy smoke and flames. All occupants were already out of the house.
Pilot crawls out, calls authorities after plane crashes outside Athens home
An injured pilot managed to call authorities after a single-engine plane crashed and was upside down behind a home in At...
Monroe Local News
Man faces slew of charges after overnight pursuit and collision with Monroe Police vehicle
MONROE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Georgia State Patrol Trooper Dillon Rutledge confirmed that an attempt by Monroe Police to perform a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle Friday night resulted in a collision between the suspect and a Monroe Police vehicle. “The driver did not stop and initiated a pursuit....
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
Two teens pulled from partially frozen lake, 1 now dead | Cobb County Police
KENNESAW, Ga. — A teenager is dead after being pulled from a partially frozen lake in Kennesaw during a water rescue Wednesday evening. Cobb County Fire said two 16-year-olds were on the lake, near Ellison Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw, when both boys fell into the water. A Kennesaw Police...
Gwinnett County beefing up law enforcement response to stop crimes of opportunity
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will have extra law enforcement officers in busy shopping areas this weekend as part of a holiday task force aimed at stopping crimes of opportunity. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Buford on Friday with several Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies who are part...
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
Clayton News Daily
Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday
JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
Comments / 0