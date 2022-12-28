TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 17

Even though the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t flexed to primetime, you still might be able to catch Week 17’s matchup right where you’re sitting.

Let’s run down the television broadcast map for Sunday’s action.

FOX

Red: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)

Blue: New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston)

Green: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Orange: Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth)

Pink: Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons (Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn)

Yellow (Late): San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)

Teal (Late): New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks (Chris Myers, Robert Smith)

CBS (Early)

506sports.com

Red: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Green: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

Yellow: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Blue: Indianapolis Colts vs. new York Giants (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

CBS (Late)

506sports.com

Red: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Blue: Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)