kinyradio.com
Fireside Series sparks curiousity at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center kicks off their decades-long tradition of Friday night Fireside Lectures on Jan. 6, 2023, with a presentation by entomologist Dr. Elizabeth Graham on the recent defoliation event of forests in Alaska. The annual Fireside Lectures are a free, twelve-week series of...
kinyradio.com
107' Tug sinks at Juneau dock
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several agencies responded to the national guard dock downtown Thursday after a tug boat had sunk. Juneau Harbormaster Matt Creswell said they were notified about the sinking at about 8:45 in the morning Thursday. He said they went down to investigate and found at the National Guard dock, there was the 107-foot tugboat Tagish.
ktoo.org
Dec. 30, 2022: Best of Juneau Afternoon 2022, Part 2
Today we’re looking back on some of our favorite interviews from 2022. We’ll hear host Andy Kline’s conversation with Nick Jans as they share the history and memories of Romeo the Wolf. Rhonda McBride chats with members of the Aurora Strings as they discuss their performance at Carnegie Hall. And finally, we’ll listen to Sheli DeLaney’s interview with Jim Powell about the Juneau Climate Report released earlier this year.
kinyradio.com
Free Movie in the Park at the Field House on January 5
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Parks & Recreation Department will present a free matinee Movie in the Park, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" January 5 at 2:30 p.m. The movie will be shown at Dimond Park Field House, 2961 Riverside Drive. Doors to the Field...
kinyradio.com
New Juneau landfill hours and rates effective February 1
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Landfill hours and rates will change at WM’s Capitol Recycling and Disposal effective Wednesday, Feb. 1. The days and hours for the CBJ RecycleWorks and household hazardous waste collection remain unaffected by this change. WM District Manager Mike Mahaffey said the landfill changes are necessary...
kinyradio.com
Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood is home to Alaska’s oldest still-in-use house, built in 1882. The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department...
kinyradio.com
Juneau police outlines new years enforcement
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 2022 is coming to a close, and the Juneau Police Department reminds everyone to have a safe and happy New Year. The Juneau Police Department will have additional staff on duty to handle calls for service and DWI enforcement over New Year's Eve. The department said...
ktoo.org
Juneau woman searches for stolen regalia, made by her grandmother
Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels’ grandmother started making regalia in Hoonah in the 60s. Back then, all she had to work with was acrylic paint from school and polyester fabric from the five and dime. “She just keeps adding more and more and more on, and by the time...
ktoo.org
Flight cancellations in Seattle and Anchorage leave Juneau’s airport parking lot packed
Juneau’s airport parking lots are packed as residents struggle to leave Seattle. Airport Manager Patty Wahto said both long-term and short-term parking lots, which fit about 250 cars total, are at capacity. She said Juneau residents should avoid parking at the airport for the next day or two. “It’s...
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
