Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
10,000 COVID tests distributed in New Haven ahead of New Year’s Eve gatherings
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 10,000 Rapid COVID tests were distributed in New Haven ahead of New Years Eve events on Saturday. This comes a day after the CDC identified four Connecticut counties with high levels of COVID-19. The CDC is now recommending residents in those counties to mask up...
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
Red Cross assists with 20 adults, 17 children displaced in Waterbury fire
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is assisting with 20 adults and 17 children who were displaced in a fire on High Street in Waterbury on Saturday. According to the fire department, the call came in just after 2 a.m. for a fire at 92 High St. The fire was visible on the […]
CT woman honors late mother with years of work in drunk driving prevention
Michelle Lettieri says she still remembers Oct. 20, 1993 like it was yesterday. The crash happened in New Haven just blocks away from her home.
Rollover crash on I-84 in Hartford leaves driver with serious injuries: State police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Most of the lanes on Interstate 84 west in Hartford have been cleared after a rollover crash left a driver with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police. A Ford F-150 was traveling in the left lane of four on I-84 west before Exit 47 on...
More overdoses in CT involving mix of animal drug and fentanyl
(WFSB) - We’re learning more about the deadly overdose of a baby in Salem earlier this year. Her parents are facing a manslaughter charge, and other charges in connection with her death. As we told you Thursday, doctors say they found fentanyl and an animal drug inside her body.
NBC Connecticut
Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
Official: Firefighter died from heart disease during call
A Connecticut firefighter who collapsed while battling a house fire earlier this week died of heart-related problems, according to the state's chief medical examiner.
Man seriously injured after rollover crash, ejected out of car on I-84 west in Hartford
Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Fairfield County In Brand-New Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in four Connecticut counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown in...
A fire tore through a house in Manchester
Starting January 10th, recreational marijuana will be sold at nine different dispensaries in Connecticut. The new proposal raises Eversource's "per kilowatt hour" rate by 13 cents and U-I customers will see a 10 cent "per kilowatt hour" increase. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Wendell and Jill show...
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Car crashes off highway in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, CT. (WFSB) - State Police police are investigating after a car crashed off I-84 Thursday and onto a parking lot. Police said, the driver lost control of the car and crossed through the Exit 17 off-ramp before crashing down an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest on top...
1Seriously Injured In Southington Crash On I-691, State Police Say
A section of I-691 West was shut down in Connecticut following a two-car crash with one person seriously injured. The crash took place in Hartford County around 6:45 a.m. in Southington near Exit 4. According to state police, a 42-year-old Meriden man driving a 2008 Kia Rio was stopped or...
Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol
Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
South Windsor K9 police cruiser side-swiped by drunk driver
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor K9 police cruiser was sideswiped by a drunk driver on Thursday night, according to police. South Windsor police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop at the time of the crash and was not injured. Canine Mason was inside the police cruiser when it was hit […]
