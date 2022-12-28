ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A fire tore through a house in Manchester

Starting January 10th, recreational marijuana will be sold at nine different dispensaries in Connecticut. The new proposal raises Eversource's "per kilowatt hour" rate by 13 cents and U-I customers will see a 10 cent "per kilowatt hour" increase. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Wendell and Jill show...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
GRANBY, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Car crashes off highway in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, CT. (WFSB) - State Police police are investigating after a car crashed off I-84 Thursday and onto a parking lot. Police said, the driver lost control of the car and crossed through the Exit 17 off-ramp before crashing down an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest on top...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol

Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

South Windsor K9 police cruiser side-swiped by drunk driver

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor K9 police cruiser was sideswiped by a drunk driver on Thursday night, according to police. South Windsor police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop at the time of the crash and was not injured. Canine Mason was inside the police cruiser when it was hit […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

